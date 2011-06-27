Used 1992 GMC Safari Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1992 Safari
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151616
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg15/20 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.0/486.0 mi.405.0/540.0 mi.405.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.27.0 gal.27.0 gal.
Combined MPG151616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity152 cu.ft.170 cu.ft.170 cu.ft.
Length176.8 in.186.8 in.186.8 in.
Gross weight5800 lbs.5950 lbs.5950 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.7 cu.ft.41.3 cu.ft.41.3 cu.ft.
Height76.4 in.76.4 in.76.4 in.
Maximum payload1644.0 lbs.1937.0 lbs.1937.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.111.0 in.111.0 in.
Width77.0 in.77.0 in.77.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • White
  • Black
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Black
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Tangier Orange
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Light Beige Metallic
