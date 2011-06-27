  1. Home
Used 1990 GMC S-15 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

3.0
1 reviews
it's ok

hobbes09, 07/02/2004
When I 1st bought this truck in 2000, i was impressed with the power output from the engine,4.3 v6. Long bed is nice to have since I was in the construction business. Many many repairs though. Alternator just went out at 150K. the tranny is going out at 150K. The AC is still good surprisingly. The digital dashboard only works half the time, sometimes even the speedometer wont light up.power door locks dont work anymore.

