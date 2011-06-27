  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Envoy XL
  4. Used 2003 GMC Envoy XL
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 GMC Envoy XL Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Envoy XL
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,545
See Envoy XL Inventory
Starting MSRP
$33,195
See Envoy XL Inventory
Starting MSRP
$35,295
See Envoy XL Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG151516
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,545
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Starting MSRP
$35,295
on demand 4WDyesyesno
automatic locking hubsyesyesno
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyesyesno
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesyesno
mechanical center differentialyesyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,545
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Starting MSRP
$35,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg13/19 mpg14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325/475 mi.325/475 mi.350/475 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.25 gal.25 gal.
Combined MPG151516
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,545
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Starting MSRP
$35,295
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm275 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm275 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l4.2 l4.2 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 6000 rpm275 hp @ 6000 rpm275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.41.3 ft.41.3 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,545
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Starting MSRP
$35,295
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
cornering lightsyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesnoyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,545
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Starting MSRP
$35,295
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
separate rear audioyesnoyes
mast antennayesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,545
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Starting MSRP
$35,295
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesnoyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyesnoyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesnoyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesnoyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesnoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnoyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on dashyesnoyes
Dual vanity mirrorsnoyesno
Dual zone air conditioningnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,545
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Starting MSRP
$35,295
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,545
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Starting MSRP
$35,295
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
compassyesnoyes
trip computeryesnoyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,545
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Starting MSRP
$35,295
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesnoyes
Front leg room43.1 in.43.1 in.43.1 in.
leatheryesnoyes
Front head room40.2 in.40.2 in.40.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesnoyes
height adjustable driver seatyesnoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.58.5 in.58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesno
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
clothnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,545
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Starting MSRP
$35,295
Rear head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.4 in.58.4 in.58.4 in.
Rear leg room37.5 in.37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.58.4 in.58.4 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,545
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Starting MSRP
$35,295
Front track63.1 in.63.1 in.63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity100.2 cu.ft.100.2 cu.ft.100.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4968 lbs.4968 lbs.4787 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.6400 lbs.6200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.3 cu.ft.22.3 cu.ft.22.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach34.1 degrees34.1 degrees34.6 degrees
Maximum payload1433 lbs.1433 lbs.1414 lbs.
Angle of departure23.6 degrees23.6 degrees23.1 degrees
Length207.6 in.207.6 in.207.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity5700 lbs.5700 lbs.5900 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.8 in.8 in.
Height75.5 in.75.5 in.75.5 in.
Wheel base129 in.129 in.129 in.
Width74.7 in.74.7 in.74.7 in.
Rear track62.1 in.62.1 in.62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,545
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Starting MSRP
$35,295
Exterior Colors
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Magnetic Red Metallic
  • Monterey Maroon Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Silver Green Metallic
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Magnetic Red Metallic
  • Monterey Maroon Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Silver Green Metallic
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Magnetic Red Metallic
  • Monterey Maroon Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Silver Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Pewter
  • Light Oak
  • Medium Pewter
  • Dark Pewter
  • Light Oak
  • Medium Pewter
  • Dark Pewter
  • Light Oak
  • Medium Pewter
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,545
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Starting MSRP
$35,295
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
P245/65R17 tiresyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,545
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Starting MSRP
$35,295
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,545
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Starting MSRP
$35,295
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Envoy XL InventorySee Envoy XL InventorySee Envoy XL Inventory

Related Used 2003 GMC Envoy XL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles