2021 GMC Canyon Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Canyon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,400
Starting MSRP
$38,800
Starting MSRP
$38,200
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG221919
Total Seating455
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,400
Starting MSRP
$38,800
Starting MSRP
$38,200
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
on demand 4WDnoyesyes
automatic locking hubsnoyesyes
descent controlnoyesyes
Rear locking differentialnoyesyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,400
Starting MSRP
$38,800
Starting MSRP
$38,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg17/24 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)399.0/525.0 mi.357.0/504.0 mi.357.0/504.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.21.0 gal.21.0 gal.
Combined MPG221919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,400
Starting MSRP
$38,800
Starting MSRP
$38,200
Torque191 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm275 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm275 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l3.6 l3.6 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 6300 rpm308 hp @ 6800 rpm308 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.44.6 ft.41.3 ft.
Valves162424
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,400
Starting MSRP
$38,800
Starting MSRP
$38,200
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltnoyesyes
post-collision safety systemnoyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,400
Starting MSRP
$38,800
Starting MSRP
$38,200
Sport Bar and Lighting Packageyesyesyes
Exterior Convenience Packageyesyesyes
Power Packageyesyesyes
Performance Skid Plate Packageyesyesyes
Interior Protection Packageyesyesyes
Convenience Packageyesnono
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,400
Starting MSRP
$38,800
Starting MSRP
$38,200
USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,400
Starting MSRP
$38,800
Starting MSRP
$38,200
Air conditioningyesnono
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
front door pocketsyesnono
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesnono
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnono
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
overhead console with storagenoyesyes
cruise controlnoyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
Climate controlnoyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesyes
Sun sensornoyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesyes
front and rear door pocketsnoyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,400
Starting MSRP
$38,800
Starting MSRP
$38,200
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksyesnono
remote keyless power door locksnoyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,400
Starting MSRP
$38,800
Starting MSRP
$38,200
OnStar GMC Connected Services Capableyesnono
Rear Seat Deleteyesnono
All-Weather Floor Liner w/GMC Logoyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Full-Length Black Vinyl Floor Coveringyesnono
Techno Steel Interior Trim Kityesyesyes
Protective Seat Coversnoyesyes
Heated Steering Wheelnoyesyes
8" Diagonal GMC Infotainment System w/Navigationnoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,400
Starting MSRP
$38,800
Starting MSRP
$38,200
clockyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,400
Starting MSRP
$38,800
Starting MSRP
$38,200
4 -way power driver seatyesnono
Front head room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Front leg room45.0 in.45.0 in.45.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room55.0 in.55.0 in.55.0 in.
clothyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
6 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,400
Starting MSRP
$38,800
Starting MSRP
$38,200
Rear head room36.7 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear hip Room52.2 in.53.3 in.53.3 in.
Rear leg room28.6 in.35.8 in.35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.56.2 in.56.2 in.
Folding rear seatbackyesnono
Split-folding rear seatbacknoyesyes
folding center armrestnoyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,400
Starting MSRP
$38,800
Starting MSRP
$38,200
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyesyesyes
Black Spray-On Bed Liner w/GMC Logoyesyesyes
Polished Exhaust Tipyesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesnono
Rubber Bed Matyesyesyes
Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assistyesnono
Cargo Tie-Down Ringsyesyesyes
Vinyl Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
Front License Plate Kityesyesyes
GMC Black Chrome Exhaust Tipyesyesyes
Black GMC Emblemyesnono
Black 5" Rectangular Assist Stepsyesyesyes
Keyless Entry Keypadyesyesyes
Bedliner w/Integral Storage Compartmentsyesyesyes
Black Rocker Guardyesyesyes
Black 3" Round Off-Road Assist Stepsyesyesyes
Cargo Area Lampsyesyesyes
255/65R17 All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresnoyesyes
Diesel Exhaust Tip Relocation kitnoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,400
Starting MSRP
$38,800
Starting MSRP
$38,200
Angle of departure22.6 degrees22.2 degrees22.1 degrees
Length212.4 in.224.6 in.212.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.7550 lbs.7600 lbs.
Curb weight3932 lbs.4513 lbs.4425 lbs.
Gross weight5400 lbs.6000 lbs.6000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.8.1 in.8.2 in.
Angle of approach17.7 degrees17.1 degrees17.3 degrees
Height70.4 in.70.5 in.70.6 in.
Maximum payload1430 lbs.1475 lbs.1531 lbs.
Wheel base128.3 in.140.5 in.128.3 in.
Width74.3 in.74.3 in.74.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,400
Starting MSRP
$38,800
Starting MSRP
$38,200
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Dynamic Blue Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Desert Sand Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Tintcoat
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Desert Sand Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, vinyl
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, cloth
  • Jet Black/Kalahari, cloth
  • Jet Black/Kalahari, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,400
Starting MSRP
$38,800
Starting MSRP
$38,200
P265/60R18 tiresyesnono
temporary spare tireyesnono
All season tiresyesnono
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyesnono
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyesyes
P265/65R17 tiresnoyesyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tirenoyesyes
All terrain tiresnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,400
Starting MSRP
$38,800
Starting MSRP
$38,200
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,400
Starting MSRP
$38,800
Starting MSRP
$38,200
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.1 yr./ unlimited mi.1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.

