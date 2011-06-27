Used 2016 GMC Canyon Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Canyon Extended Cab
SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,887*
Total Cash Price
$30,607
4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,050*
Total Cash Price
$42,310
SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,810*
Total Cash Price
$43,510
SL 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$52,368*
Total Cash Price
$35,708
4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$58,089*
Total Cash Price
$39,609
SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,569*
Total Cash Price
$37,209
SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,647*
Total Cash Price
$31,807
Canyon Crew Cab
SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,290*
Total Cash Price
$41,110
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,007*
Total Cash Price
$30,007
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,730*
Total Cash Price
$41,410
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,767*
Total Cash Price
$31,207
4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,007*
Total Cash Price
$30,007
4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,728*
Total Cash Price
$33,908
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,569*
Total Cash Price
$37,209
SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,209*
Total Cash Price
$39,009
SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,129*
Total Cash Price
$36,909
SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,288*
Total Cash Price
$33,608
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Canyon Extended Cab SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$865
|$890
|$918
|$946
|$973
|$4,592
|Maintenance
|$1,541
|$839
|$1,221
|$1,278
|$2,157
|$7,037
|Repairs
|$477
|$553
|$646
|$753
|$878
|$3,307
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,644
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,832
|Financing
|$1,646
|$1,324
|$979
|$613
|$222
|$4,785
|Depreciation
|$5,940
|$2,573
|$2,286
|$2,052
|$1,872
|$14,724
|Fuel
|$1,622
|$1,671
|$1,721
|$1,772
|$1,826
|$8,611
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,736
|$7,898
|$7,817
|$7,460
|$7,975
|$44,887
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Canyon Extended Cab 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,196
|$1,231
|$1,269
|$1,307
|$1,345
|$6,348
|Maintenance
|$2,131
|$1,160
|$1,688
|$1,767
|$2,982
|$9,728
|Repairs
|$660
|$764
|$893
|$1,041
|$1,214
|$4,571
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,273
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,532
|Financing
|$2,276
|$1,830
|$1,354
|$847
|$307
|$6,614
|Depreciation
|$8,212
|$3,557
|$3,160
|$2,837
|$2,587
|$20,353
|Fuel
|$2,242
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,449
|$2,524
|$11,903
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,988
|$10,918
|$10,806
|$10,313
|$11,025
|$62,050
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Canyon Extended Cab SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,230
|$1,266
|$1,305
|$1,344
|$1,383
|$6,528
|Maintenance
|$2,191
|$1,193
|$1,736
|$1,817
|$3,067
|$10,004
|Repairs
|$679
|$786
|$918
|$1,070
|$1,248
|$4,701
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,337
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,604
|Financing
|$2,340
|$1,882
|$1,392
|$871
|$316
|$6,802
|Depreciation
|$8,445
|$3,658
|$3,249
|$2,917
|$2,661
|$20,931
|Fuel
|$2,306
|$2,375
|$2,446
|$2,519
|$2,596
|$12,241
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,527
|$11,227
|$11,113
|$10,605
|$11,338
|$63,810
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Canyon Extended Cab SL 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,009
|$1,039
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,135
|$5,357
|Maintenance
|$1,798
|$979
|$1,424
|$1,491
|$2,517
|$8,210
|Repairs
|$557
|$645
|$753
|$878
|$1,025
|$3,858
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,918
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,137
|Financing
|$1,921
|$1,545
|$1,142
|$715
|$259
|$5,582
|Depreciation
|$6,931
|$3,002
|$2,667
|$2,394
|$2,184
|$17,178
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,130
|$10,046
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,026
|$9,214
|$9,120
|$8,704
|$9,305
|$52,368
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Canyon Extended Cab 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,119
|$1,152
|$1,188
|$1,224
|$1,259
|$5,943
|Maintenance
|$1,995
|$1,086
|$1,580
|$1,654
|$2,792
|$9,107
|Repairs
|$618
|$715
|$836
|$974
|$1,137
|$4,279
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,128
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$2,371
|Financing
|$2,130
|$1,713
|$1,267
|$793
|$288
|$6,192
|Depreciation
|$7,688
|$3,330
|$2,958
|$2,656
|$2,422
|$19,054
|Fuel
|$2,099
|$2,162
|$2,227
|$2,293
|$2,363
|$11,143
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,776
|$10,221
|$10,116
|$9,654
|$10,321
|$58,089
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Canyon Extended Cab SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,116
|$1,149
|$1,183
|$5,582
|Maintenance
|$1,874
|$1,021
|$1,484
|$1,554
|$2,623
|$8,555
|Repairs
|$580
|$672
|$785
|$915
|$1,068
|$4,020
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,999
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,227
|Financing
|$2,001
|$1,610
|$1,190
|$745
|$270
|$5,817
|Depreciation
|$7,222
|$3,129
|$2,779
|$2,495
|$2,275
|$17,899
|Fuel
|$1,972
|$2,031
|$2,092
|$2,154
|$2,220
|$10,468
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,699
|$9,601
|$9,503
|$9,069
|$9,696
|$54,569
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Canyon Extended Cab SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$899
|$925
|$954
|$983
|$1,011
|$4,772
|Maintenance
|$1,602
|$872
|$1,269
|$1,328
|$2,242
|$7,313
|Repairs
|$496
|$575
|$671
|$782
|$913
|$3,437
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,709
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,904
|Financing
|$1,711
|$1,376
|$1,018
|$637
|$231
|$4,972
|Depreciation
|$6,173
|$2,674
|$2,375
|$2,133
|$1,945
|$15,301
|Fuel
|$1,685
|$1,736
|$1,788
|$1,841
|$1,897
|$8,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,275
|$8,208
|$8,124
|$7,753
|$8,288
|$46,647
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Canyon Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,162
|$1,196
|$1,233
|$1,270
|$1,307
|$6,168
|Maintenance
|$2,070
|$1,128
|$1,640
|$1,717
|$2,898
|$9,452
|Repairs
|$641
|$743
|$867
|$1,011
|$1,180
|$4,442
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,208
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,461
|Financing
|$2,211
|$1,778
|$1,315
|$823
|$299
|$6,427
|Depreciation
|$7,979
|$3,457
|$3,070
|$2,756
|$2,514
|$19,776
|Fuel
|$2,178
|$2,244
|$2,311
|$2,380
|$2,452
|$11,566
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,450
|$10,608
|$10,500
|$10,020
|$10,712
|$60,290
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Canyon Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$848
|$873
|$900
|$927
|$954
|$4,502
|Maintenance
|$1,511
|$823
|$1,197
|$1,253
|$2,115
|$6,899
|Repairs
|$468
|$542
|$633
|$738
|$861
|$3,242
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,612
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,796
|Financing
|$1,614
|$1,298
|$960
|$601
|$218
|$4,691
|Depreciation
|$5,824
|$2,523
|$2,241
|$2,012
|$1,835
|$14,435
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,467
|$7,743
|$7,664
|$7,314
|$7,819
|$44,007
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Canyon Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,170
|$1,205
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$1,317
|$6,213
|Maintenance
|$2,085
|$1,136
|$1,652
|$1,729
|$2,919
|$9,521
|Repairs
|$646
|$748
|$874
|$1,018
|$1,188
|$4,474
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,225
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,478
|Financing
|$2,227
|$1,791
|$1,325
|$829
|$301
|$6,474
|Depreciation
|$8,037
|$3,482
|$3,093
|$2,777
|$2,532
|$19,920
|Fuel
|$2,194
|$2,260
|$2,328
|$2,397
|$2,470
|$11,650
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,584
|$10,685
|$10,576
|$10,093
|$10,790
|$60,730
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Canyon Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$882
|$908
|$936
|$964
|$992
|$4,682
|Maintenance
|$1,571
|$856
|$1,245
|$1,303
|$2,200
|$7,175
|Repairs
|$487
|$564
|$658
|$768
|$895
|$3,372
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,676
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,868
|Financing
|$1,679
|$1,350
|$998
|$625
|$227
|$4,879
|Depreciation
|$6,057
|$2,624
|$2,331
|$2,092
|$1,908
|$15,012
|Fuel
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$1,754
|$1,806
|$1,862
|$8,780
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,006
|$8,053
|$7,971
|$7,607
|$8,132
|$45,767
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Canyon Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$848
|$873
|$900
|$927
|$954
|$4,502
|Maintenance
|$1,511
|$823
|$1,197
|$1,253
|$2,115
|$6,899
|Repairs
|$468
|$542
|$633
|$738
|$861
|$3,242
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,612
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,796
|Financing
|$1,614
|$1,298
|$960
|$601
|$218
|$4,691
|Depreciation
|$5,824
|$2,523
|$2,241
|$2,012
|$1,835
|$14,435
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,467
|$7,743
|$7,664
|$7,314
|$7,819
|$44,007
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Canyon Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$958
|$986
|$1,017
|$1,048
|$1,078
|$5,087
|Maintenance
|$1,707
|$930
|$1,353
|$1,416
|$2,390
|$7,796
|Repairs
|$529
|$612
|$715
|$834
|$973
|$3,663
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,822
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,029
|Financing
|$1,824
|$1,467
|$1,085
|$679
|$246
|$5,301
|Depreciation
|$6,581
|$2,851
|$2,532
|$2,274
|$2,074
|$16,312
|Fuel
|$1,797
|$1,851
|$1,906
|$1,963
|$2,023
|$9,539
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,218
|$8,750
|$8,660
|$8,265
|$8,835
|$49,728
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Canyon Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,116
|$1,149
|$1,183
|$5,582
|Maintenance
|$1,874
|$1,021
|$1,484
|$1,554
|$2,623
|$8,555
|Repairs
|$580
|$672
|$785
|$915
|$1,068
|$4,020
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,999
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,227
|Financing
|$2,001
|$1,610
|$1,190
|$745
|$270
|$5,817
|Depreciation
|$7,222
|$3,129
|$2,779
|$2,495
|$2,275
|$17,899
|Fuel
|$1,972
|$2,031
|$2,092
|$2,154
|$2,220
|$10,468
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,699
|$9,601
|$9,503
|$9,069
|$9,696
|$54,569
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Canyon Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,102
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$1,205
|$1,240
|$5,853
|Maintenance
|$1,964
|$1,070
|$1,556
|$1,629
|$2,750
|$8,969
|Repairs
|$608
|$705
|$823
|$959
|$1,119
|$4,215
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,096
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,335
|Financing
|$2,098
|$1,687
|$1,248
|$781
|$283
|$6,098
|Depreciation
|$7,571
|$3,280
|$2,913
|$2,616
|$2,386
|$18,766
|Fuel
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,193
|$2,258
|$2,327
|$10,975
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,507
|$10,066
|$9,963
|$9,508
|$10,165
|$57,209
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Canyon Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$1,173
|$5,537
|Maintenance
|$1,859
|$1,012
|$1,472
|$1,541
|$2,601
|$8,486
|Repairs
|$576
|$667
|$779
|$908
|$1,059
|$3,988
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,983
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,209
|Financing
|$1,985
|$1,597
|$1,181
|$739
|$268
|$5,770
|Depreciation
|$7,164
|$3,103
|$2,756
|$2,475
|$2,257
|$17,755
|Fuel
|$1,956
|$2,015
|$2,075
|$2,137
|$2,202
|$10,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,564
|$9,524
|$9,427
|$8,996
|$9,617
|$54,129
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Canyon Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$950
|$978
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,068
|$5,042
|Maintenance
|$1,692
|$922
|$1,341
|$1,403
|$2,369
|$7,727
|Repairs
|$524
|$607
|$709
|$827
|$964
|$3,631
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,805
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,012
|Financing
|$1,808
|$1,454
|$1,075
|$673
|$244
|$5,254
|Depreciation
|$6,523
|$2,826
|$2,510
|$2,253
|$2,055
|$16,167
|Fuel
|$1,781
|$1,835
|$1,889
|$1,945
|$2,005
|$9,455
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,083
|$8,672
|$8,584
|$8,192
|$8,757
|$49,288
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Canyon
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 GMC Canyon in Virginia is:not available
