Used 2012 GMC Canyon Consumer Reviews

ONLY small pickup that can be towed.
tompaine1, 10/10/2013
17 of 22 people found this review helpful
Never figgered out why other companies build auto transmissions that CANNOT allow people to tow the vehicle with all four wheels down. And Edminds NEVER mentions it as a HUGE advantage of GM vehicles. There are a BUNCH or RV'ers out there who buy Canyon and Colorado SOLEY due to this characteristic. Otherwise, it is a small pickup. What do you expect ? Since the S-10 got dumped, it's the only game in town.
This is a Great Little Truck
john r. page, 04/19/2017
SLE-1 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A)
0 of 1 people found this review helpful
It has its "act together."
