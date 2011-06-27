Used 2012 GMC Canyon Consumer Reviews

tompaine1 , 10/10/2013

17 of 22 people found this review helpful

Never figgered out why other companies build auto transmissions that CANNOT allow people to tow the vehicle with all four wheels down. And Edminds NEVER mentions it as a HUGE advantage of GM vehicles. There are a BUNCH or RV'ers out there who buy Canyon and Colorado SOLEY due to this characteristic. Otherwise, it is a small pickup. What do you expect ? Since the S-10 got dumped, it's the only game in town.