Used 2016 GMC Acadia Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Acadia SUV
Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,490*
Total Cash Price
$28,749
SL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,480*
Total Cash Price
$29,324
SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,801*
Total Cash Price
$39,386
SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,781*
Total Cash Price
$40,536
SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,296*
Total Cash Price
$39,674
SLT-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,470*
Total Cash Price
$29,899
SLE-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,761*
Total Cash Price
$41,686
SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,490*
Total Cash Price
$28,749
SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,924*
Total Cash Price
$32,486
Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,368*
Total Cash Price
$35,649
SLE-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,893*
Total Cash Price
$34,211
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Acadia SUV Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$796
|$820
|$844
|$870
|$896
|$4,226
|Maintenance
|$2,225
|$1,347
|$1,754
|$1,751
|$2,702
|$9,779
|Repairs
|$441
|$511
|$597
|$696
|$812
|$3,057
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,547
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,731
|Financing
|$1,546
|$1,244
|$920
|$576
|$208
|$4,494
|Depreciation
|$6,662
|$2,861
|$2,517
|$2,232
|$2,003
|$16,275
|Fuel
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$2,105
|$9,928
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,087
|$8,755
|$8,662
|$8,214
|$8,772
|$49,490
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Acadia SUV SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$1,190
|$1,227
|$1,263
|$5,959
|Maintenance
|$3,137
|$1,899
|$2,473
|$2,469
|$3,810
|$13,788
|Repairs
|$622
|$721
|$842
|$981
|$1,145
|$4,310
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,181
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,441
|Financing
|$2,180
|$1,754
|$1,297
|$812
|$293
|$6,337
|Depreciation
|$9,393
|$4,034
|$3,549
|$3,147
|$2,824
|$22,948
|Fuel
|$2,637
|$2,716
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$2,968
|$13,998
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,273
|$12,345
|$12,213
|$11,582
|$12,369
|$69,781
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Acadia SUV SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,098
|$1,132
|$1,165
|$1,201
|$1,236
|$5,832
|Maintenance
|$3,070
|$1,859
|$2,421
|$2,416
|$3,729
|$13,495
|Repairs
|$609
|$705
|$824
|$960
|$1,121
|$4,219
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,135
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,389
|Financing
|$2,133
|$1,717
|$1,270
|$795
|$287
|$6,202
|Depreciation
|$9,194
|$3,948
|$3,473
|$3,080
|$2,764
|$22,460
|Fuel
|$2,581
|$2,658
|$2,738
|$2,819
|$2,905
|$13,701
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,820
|$12,082
|$11,954
|$11,335
|$12,105
|$68,296
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Acadia SUV SLT-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$828
|$853
|$878
|$905
|$932
|$4,395
|Maintenance
|$2,314
|$1,401
|$1,824
|$1,821
|$2,810
|$10,170
|Repairs
|$459
|$531
|$621
|$724
|$844
|$3,179
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,609
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,800
|Financing
|$1,608
|$1,294
|$957
|$599
|$216
|$4,674
|Depreciation
|$6,928
|$2,975
|$2,618
|$2,321
|$2,083
|$16,926
|Fuel
|$1,945
|$2,003
|$2,063
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$10,325
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,690
|$9,105
|$9,008
|$8,543
|$9,123
|$51,470
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Acadia SUV SLE-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,154
|$1,189
|$1,224
|$1,262
|$1,299
|$6,128
|Maintenance
|$3,226
|$1,953
|$2,543
|$2,539
|$3,918
|$14,180
|Repairs
|$639
|$741
|$866
|$1,009
|$1,177
|$4,433
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,243
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,510
|Financing
|$2,242
|$1,804
|$1,334
|$835
|$302
|$6,516
|Depreciation
|$9,660
|$4,148
|$3,650
|$3,236
|$2,904
|$23,599
|Fuel
|$2,712
|$2,793
|$2,877
|$2,962
|$3,052
|$14,396
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,876
|$12,695
|$12,560
|$11,910
|$12,719
|$71,761
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Acadia SUV SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$899
|$927
|$954
|$983
|$1,012
|$4,775
|Maintenance
|$2,514
|$1,522
|$1,982
|$1,979
|$3,053
|$11,050
|Repairs
|$498
|$577
|$675
|$786
|$918
|$3,454
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,748
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,956
|Financing
|$1,747
|$1,406
|$1,040
|$651
|$235
|$5,078
|Depreciation
|$7,528
|$3,233
|$2,844
|$2,522
|$2,263
|$18,391
|Fuel
|$2,113
|$2,176
|$2,242
|$2,309
|$2,379
|$11,219
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,048
|$9,893
|$9,788
|$9,282
|$9,912
|$55,924
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Acadia SUV Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$987
|$1,017
|$1,047
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$5,240
|Maintenance
|$2,759
|$1,670
|$2,175
|$2,171
|$3,350
|$12,126
|Repairs
|$547
|$634
|$740
|$863
|$1,007
|$3,791
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,918
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,146
|Financing
|$1,917
|$1,543
|$1,141
|$714
|$258
|$5,573
|Depreciation
|$8,261
|$3,548
|$3,121
|$2,768
|$2,484
|$20,181
|Fuel
|$2,319
|$2,388
|$2,460
|$2,533
|$2,610
|$12,311
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,708
|$10,856
|$10,741
|$10,185
|$10,877
|$61,368
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Acadia SUV SLE-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$947
|$976
|$1,004
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$5,029
|Maintenance
|$2,648
|$1,603
|$2,087
|$2,084
|$3,215
|$11,637
|Repairs
|$525
|$608
|$710
|$828
|$966
|$3,638
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,841
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,060
|Financing
|$1,840
|$1,480
|$1,095
|$685
|$248
|$5,348
|Depreciation
|$7,928
|$3,405
|$2,995
|$2,656
|$2,384
|$19,367
|Fuel
|$2,225
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,431
|$2,505
|$11,814
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,954
|$10,418
|$10,308
|$9,775
|$10,439
|$58,893
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 GMC Acadia in Virginia is:not available
