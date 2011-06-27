Used 2010 GMC Acadia SUV Consumer Reviews

Let me start by saying this is my second Acadia. I LOVED the car that much that I went and bought another one. I currently own a 2010 GMC ACADIA WITH 85000 miles on it. I have always kept up on regular maintenance when needed. Recently my check engine light came on and would go off. So I took it to GMC and the code they came up with was P0008. I was told that more than likely it is a TIMING CHAIN? I said okay, is this covered up the Power Train Warrenty? No.. your 5 year mark was up last April. I was then informed the 2008, 2009 models have had these issues and GMC covered them but decided not to cover the 2010's. I asked how much is this going to cost me? He replied and said around $4,000. ARE YOU KIDDING ME?

Peter , 01/03/2016 SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

50 of 55 people found this review helpful

After years of import ownership, we proudly decided to try American one more time. Detroit was back, everyone said. Fulfilling our patriotic duty, we purchased our 2010 Acadia used about 2-1/2 years ago for my wife. First, what sold us: REAR SEATS: No other SUV in its class made good use of space in the back. The availability of a 3rd row, 2nd-row bucket seats, and the easy, one-handed maneuverability of those seats was one of the biggest selling points to us (we had a kid on the way). It's a mid-size SUV that allocates space as if it's a large SUV or minivan. GENERAL STYLING/COMFORT: At a glance, and during a test drive, the look and feel of the vehicle struck us. It doesn't drive like a truck. It's a smooth, comfortable ride. And it's sharp. Why we'll never buy American again: UNRELIABILITY: I cannot overstate how a) unreliable the Acadia is, and b) how difficult and expensive it is to repair. It was engineered in such a way that routine maintenance is not at all routine, and minor to moderate repairs are major. For example, if you need to replace a headlamp (a 20-minute job on most vehicles), you must loosen the wheel well cover, the bumper cover, and the grill and surrounding trim before you can even access the headlamp. That's dozens of bolts that must be removed or loosened just to change a bulb. A peristent A/C leak plagued our vehicle for two summers until it was determined the coil needed to be replaced. A moderate repair on most vehicles, this one cost us about $1600 and two days in the shop (the coil inexplicably must be accessed by removing the dashboard). We've also had endless problems with the front suspension and linkages. The Acadia is in the shop every 2-3 months, on average, for problems big and small not counting routine maintenance like oil changes. For comparison, my German-made vehicle is in the shop 1-2 times A YEAR. We spend many hundreds (if not thousands) more maintaining the Acadia than our other car. The conventional wisdom that American cars are cheaper to maintain no longer applies. And then there are the recall notices stuffing our mailbox. But you already knew about those. In short, Detroit is not back. UPDATE: The woes continued throughout the 3 years we owned our Acadia. The last straw was the failure of the timing chain, a part that should not fail—ever—on any well-maintained engine (they generally outlast the engine). That was a $2k+ repair that pushed our 3-year maintenance total to ~$8,000. The steering rack also failed for the 3rd time. We traded it for a Toyota. Farewell, General Motors.