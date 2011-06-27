Used 1992 Geo Tracker Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG232323
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/24 mpg22/24 mpg22/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)244.2/266.4 mi.244.2/266.4 mi.244.2/266.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.1 gal.11.1 gal.11.1 gal.
Combined MPG232323
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque94 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm94 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm94 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower80 hp @ 5400 rpm80 hp @ 5400 rpm80 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.32.2 ft.32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.40.0 in.39.5 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
Front hip room51.8 in.51.8 in.51.8 in.
Front shoulder room52.2 in.52.2 in.52.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.38.1 in.38.3 in.
Rear hip Room41.9 in.41.9 in.41.9 in.
Rear leg room31.6 in.31.6 in.31.6 in.
Rear shoulder room50.2 in.50.2 in.50.2 in.
Measurements
Length142.5 in.142.5 in.142.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight2365 lbs.2387 lbs.2189 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.9 cu.ft.8.7 cu.ft.8.9 cu.ft.
Height65.6 in.65.6 in.65.6 in.
Wheel base86.6 in.86.6 in.86.6 in.
Width64.2 in.64.2 in.64.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Competition Blue
  • Silver Metallic
  • Yellow
  • White
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Bright Red
