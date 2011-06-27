  1. Home
Used 1990 Geo Prizm Hatchback Consumer Reviews

4.7
3 reviews
Take care of it and it will last a long time.

carol97, 03/01/2014
I bought this car used in 2012. It was in bad shape when I got it due to prior owners neglect. I put a lot of work into it a little at a time. I wanted an older car I could fix up. New windshield, new brakes, new thermostat (wasn't heating up the interior of car). interior door knobs, new battery, new starter, new serpentine belt, the radiator hose had a leak but I got that fixed right away. The headlights were the old type, so I upgraded to the best bulbs on the market. The bulbs were 50 bucks each, and well worth it. It runs great now, and haven't had anymore problems with it. It is a basic car with NO computer stuff. It gets me from 'point' A to B, and I don't have a car payment.

reliable for 12 years in northeast cold

beanpotm, 07/12/2002
bought this geo prism in 1990, new and have had wonderful luck with it. I am a petite female and I have always found it was extremely comfortable to drive. Still very responsive. I have 111,000 miles, and it was never garaged throughout some tough winters. I now have a little rust underneath panel, still running great.It has never broken down or been in accident

The best car I've owned in many ways

james3363, 05/15/2004
Great resale value, but I'd never sell it -it's too good a car to me!

