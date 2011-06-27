Used 1997 Geo Metro Sedan Consumer Reviews

The little Putt - putt Tasirna , 03/16/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought my first Geo from a friend and fell in love, now 7 years and almost 300,000 miles later it has finally started dying on me. But I love my little putt-putt so much I managed to find another one identical to her with only 100,000 miles on it. These are great little cars and I hate that they are no longer made. Geo had a great product, maybe that's why chevy bought them cause they were scared? (97 Geo Metro 4dr Sedan 1.3 L 4 cyl) and yes they made 4 cyl in 97 contrary to some car parts places. Report Abuse

Long Hauler Kent Bellman , 01/26/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is the 3rd Geo I have had. I enjoy the excellent gas mileage and the peace of mind that I get when I start it up every day. I know it will always start for me and perform. I bought it used, to help off set the gas consumption of my 99 Silverado. It is easy to tune and oil change. I would recommend it to anyone needing a 2nd dependable car. The after market parts are very expensive. Report Abuse

NEVER AGAIN SABRI HUSIBI , 09/02/2002 1 of 7 people found this review helpful THERE DEVELOPED A KNOCK IN THE ENGINE AND WHEN WE TOOK IT TO OUR MECHANIC HE SAID THAT THE ENGINE NEEDS TO BE REPLACED. NOTHING COULD BE DONE FOR THE LOUD KNOCK Report Abuse