Used 2002 Ford Windstar Minivan Consumer Reviews

Still happy after 8 years! Mom's Taxi , 06/03/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought my 2002 Windstar new and it's been a great vehicle for 8 years. Now has 140,000 and still going strong. Originally bought an extended warranty which covered few minor problems up to 60k miles. Then practically nothing but routine maintenance needed after the warranty expired. New spark plugs & wires at 120k miles. Overall it has been an excellent vehicle that still looks and runs great. This convinces me that if you do ALL recommended maintenance your vehicle can last forever. I have the problem with the brake light and ABS light staying on. Apparently it's related to the recall for the speed control issue, working to resolve that.

Better than GM or Chrysler! PL , 11/05/2006 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Bought this after owning/driving Chevy Venture and Dodge Caravan. This was hands down a better van. Bigger, more power, better ride than the competition. Gas mileage less on the larger 3.8L engine, but significant power and better towing ability makes that negligible at 25mpg hi-way vs 28+ on the others with a small trailer. Loved it from day one and it still drives like new, turning 109,000 this week. Maintenance is easier on Windstar-easier oil/filter changes. Cabin air filter for allergy sufferers is good idea. Overall I would say 100% better than Venture and 50% better than Chrysler products. Looked at Honda, Hyundai before buying this. We have never regretted it a second!

Ford Windstar Ford lover , 07/14/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought mine used with 27,000 Miles on it.I flushed transmission at purchase and added X-1R additive to motor also.So far done this 4 times. It now has 228,000 miles. Only repairs so far are alternator, power stearing pump, 2 front bearings, throtle body sensor, MAF sensor, cruise control cable. All other systems are still going so far. I believe good maintenance is the secret and changing fluids regularly including flushing AC system.

Apparently, I got a good one Family Guy , 08/29/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful When our second child arrived I relented and purchased a minivan..Looked at several others but the Windstar SEL had the most room, the most luxurious interior, and because someone else ate the initial depreciation hit it was also the most reasonably priced for year/miles/options. I paid $9500 cash for our loaded SEL w/ 68K. In a little over 3 years of ownership and 33,000 miles I have replaced the following: Battery, Front tires, Temp sensor, and 1 headlight, that's it. Can't complain about $400 in repairs over a 3 year period. We are averaging 20.5 mpg since we got it and I see no need to replace it even though it just turned 100K. Treat it right and it will do the same to you~