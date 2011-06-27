Used 1995 Ford Windstar Cargo Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1918
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/440.0 mi.300.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG1918
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm170 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size3.0 l3.8 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5000 rpm147 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head roomno39.3 in.
Front leg roomno40.7 in.
Front hip roomno57.6 in.
Front shoulder roomno60.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomno38.9 in.
Rear hip Roomno61.0 in.
Rear leg roomno39.2 in.
Rear shoulder roomno62.9 in.
Measurements
Height68.0 in.67.9 in.
Wheel base120.7 in.120.7 in.
Length201.2 in.201.2 in.
Width75.4 in.75.4 in.
Maximum towing capacityno2000 lbs.
Curb weightno3800 lbs.
Maximum payloadno1800.0 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colorsno
  • Performance White
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Venetian Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Opal Metallic
