Used 2018 Ford Transit Van Consumer Reviews

This van is fun to drive, the leather trimmed power seats are comfortable. The 3.5 twin turbo eco boost engine is awesome, no turbo lag, just smooth power. The steering is quick and accurate, it feels like a smaller van. The ride is not as good as the Sprinter, a bit more vibration. The smaller tires don’t help the ride. The cab is cozy but tight, getting to the back is harder than in the Sprinter.

Thomas M Altee , 11/09/2018 250 Low Roof w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door 3dr Cargo Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)

If you're a surfer this us the van for you. It will hold your entire quiver of surfboards from 12' stand up paddle boards to longboards, fun boards and high performance shortboards with plant of room left over to crash for the next mornings Dawn patrol. My friends call my 250 Transit Cargo van The Space Shuttle. I could rave about this van for weeks but the surf is going off and I'm getting ready tp paddle out. So if you're in the market for the ultimate Surf Life van the Ford Transit 250 cargo rules the line up. Check em' out... Aloha.