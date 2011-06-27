Used 2018 Ford Transit Van Consumer Reviews
Feels smaller than it really is.
This van is fun to drive, the leather trimmed power seats are comfortable. The 3.5 twin turbo eco boost engine is awesome, no turbo lag, just smooth power. The steering is quick and accurate, it feels like a smaller van. The ride is not as good as the Sprinter, a bit more vibration. The smaller tires don’t help the ride. The cab is cozy but tight, getting to the back is harder than in the Sprinter.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
fun
easy to drive great on long trips very happy with all but gas milage.
Owner
love the height no more squating and crawling
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The Perfect Surfer Van
If you're a surfer this us the van for you. It will hold your entire quiver of surfboards from 12' stand up paddle boards to longboards, fun boards and high performance shortboards with plant of room left over to crash for the next mornings Dawn patrol. My friends call my 250 Transit Cargo van The Space Shuttle. I could rave about this van for weeks but the surf is going off and I'm getting ready tp paddle out. So if you're in the market for the ultimate Surf Life van the Ford Transit 250 cargo rules the line up. Check em' out... Aloha.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Transit Van
Related Used 2018 Ford Transit Van info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge