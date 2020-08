2019 Ford Taurus SHO Consumer Reviews

Robin flannery , 11/10/2019 SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

Just baught my 2nd taurus i had a 2015 taurus limited that i never had as problem with,86,560 miles traded her in for the 2019 SHO AND I AM IN LOVE WITHE THE LADY. RIDES LIKE A LUXURY CAR BUT has all the power you will ever need fast fun comfortable car. I LOVE THIS CAR!!!! PEARL WHITE BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR AND TRIM and the rims sexy!!!!!