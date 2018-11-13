More about the 2019 Ford Taurus

"They don't make 'em like they used to." For those who think this saying applies to cars, we present the 2019 Ford Taurus, a car that delivers the values of a traditional large American sedan: comfortable ride, big cabin, and a trunk large enough to qualify for its own ZIP code. In a market flooded with small, high-tech, fuel-efficient cars, the Taurus has an old-school vibe that will resonate with some buyers. Unfortunately, it's the current-generation Taurus' 10th year of production, and the Taurus is showing its age in ways that aren't so commendable. And other large sedans do a better job with more fuel-efficient powertrains, better driving dynamics, newer technology and nicer cabin trim. The Taurus offers two engine choices. Most trims are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 producing 288 horsepower and 254 pound-feet of torque, matched to a six-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive is standard with this engine; all-wheel drive is optional on all but the base model. If you want a bit more pep in your step, the Taurus SHO abides. As its Super High Output designation suggests, the Taurus SHO is the performance-centric model in the lineup, boasting a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 that produces a rousing 365 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel drive is standard on this beast. The more sedate Taurus variants start with the SE model. Standard features include automatic headlights, power front seats and a pair of USB ports. As you might have gathered, the SE is fairly basic, and shoppers looking for a large sedan with a dash of luxury should step up to the next-level SEL. It doesn't cost much to upgrade to the SEL, but a considerable number of features are added, including dual-zone climate control, rear parking sensors and satellite radio. SEL models can be ordered with the Equipment Group 201A package, which counts the Sync 3 infotainment system among its perks. For increased passenger comfort, consider the high-end Limited model. Perforated leather upholstery, blind-spot monitoring, and heated and ventilated front seats are all present. Although the Taurus SHO is pricier, its sporty additions transform the character of this car from highway cruiser to bruiser. In addition to the performance motor, the SHO adds larger wheels, a sport-tuned suspension and paddle shifters. The Taurus SHO is certainly more fun to drive than the rest of the lineup, but it isn't quite as thrilling as high-performance versions of some of its competitors. Standard models fit the Taurus' stately character a little better, with a comfortable ride, roomy cabin and low noise levels. Overall, it's not as high-tech and splashy as newer rivals, but that might be a benefit for its customer base. If you decide the 2019 Ford Taurus is the large sedan for you, make sure to use Edmunds' pricing and inventory tools to find a perfect match.

2019 Ford Taurus SHO Overview

The 2019 Ford Taurus SHO is offered in the following styles: SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A).

Edmunds users rate the 2019 Taurus SHO 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.

Edmunds experts have compiled ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ford Taurus SHO featuring analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance.

