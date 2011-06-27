Used 2005 Ford Taurus Sedan Consumer Reviews

Not bad value darin4 , 12/10/2012 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought this car in 2007 with 130,000kms. on it. The first winter it would not start when cold. Dealer replaced the fuel sending unit ($600). Have had little to no problems since. I now have close to 280,000 kms. and the car works great. It's nothing fancy, but for the price I hit a home run. Report Abuse

Piece of Crap Tigerman19 , 05/20/2016 SEL 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) 24 of 26 people found this review helpful DO NOT BUY THIS CAR! Long story short.......this car has major transmission issues that FORD knows about but is too cheap to recall and fix. This started with the torque converter being sheered off at 60,000 miles and the total bill with the tow costing me right at $1,200. Then, only 14 months later, the transmission is now shot again. The cylinder clutch drum s going out and the transmission shop in town wants somewhere between $3,500 to $4,500 to completely rebuild the transmission. They will do a patch on it but won't guarantee how long that will last for only the low price of $1,500. When I purchased this car the vehicle had 46,000 miles on it. The car now only has 76,000 miles on it but is basically useless to drive as you can only get to 20 MPH before it kicks out of gear. I have been a lifetime Ford owner starting with the 1975 Maverick that I bought when I was in high school. I have owned also a 1988 Thunderbird which I loved and then a 1997 Expedition which was a very good vehicle. Besides the Taurus I have a 01 Expedition that I upgraded too after the 97 Expedition. I have had my share of headaches with the 01 Expedition as well. I am truly disappointed in FORD for their refusal to acknowledge they have a major flaw in the transmission of the Taurus for models around 2005. I have been a lifetime FORD advocate but not anymore. I will never buy another FORD again and hope that if you read this review that you think twice before buying a FORD and especially the Taurus.

better than expected maaky , 06/21/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful The taurus really hasn't had a good name in quite some time.The 05 that i bought used in 05 has certainly changed my opinion of ford and the taurus.While it is not a flashy sporty ride by any means it has provided the reliability that I needed from a vehicle.Just rolled 90k 2 weeks ago without any failures.The only time it didn't start as back at 20k took it into ford they reprogramed it have had no problems since outside of basic maintenance.Averaging 25mpg per tank the ride is smooth (even at 80+),fairly quiet and accelerates smoothly as well. I must be lucky to have gotten one of the good ones off the line. Can't wait till the wife lets me get one of the new ones.

Don't Waste Your Time DDM , 04/28/2017 SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) 13 of 15 people found this review helpful I had this car for about 4 1/2 years before a drunk driver totaled it. Before this one, I drove a 1999 Ford Taurus. As far as the car itself goes, I actually loved it. It was very comfortable, roomy (for a mid-sized sedan), and met the needs of my four-person family. I really liked the great gas economy, I tended to average 30 - 31 mpg hwy and 27 - 28 mpg city. I took care of this car to the best of my financial ability - getting everything serviced when it was time to according to the service manual. I did not neglect this car at all. So, that being said, let me warn you why you should not buy a Ford Taurus unless it was built 2012 or newer.....My '99 Taurus was bad enough, I just outright learned my lesson with the 2005 one: 1) The transmission goes out completely (needing a full rebuilt at $2k a pop) at around 140k miles. 2) The power steering goes completely out on you around 120k miles 3) When you hit 100k miles, everything electrical needs to be replaced 4) the windshield fluid hose is too close to the engine and actually constantly gets burned through, not to mention the sprayers get constantly clogged 5)The power steering fluid is somehow affected by the AC system - Our AC/Heat kept both going out and each time the power steering would act up. We'd flush the powersteering and the AC would work again, then act up and the power steering fluid would be thick and black. No mechanic (3 looked at it) could figure it out other than to constantly flush the power steering and charge us $80 a pop. So in a nutshell: buy a Taurus and wind up spending thousands of dollars in maintenance per year. The resale values of these are the lowest of any car on the market just about. The market is so saturated with junk Tauruses, you'd be better off not buying one unless you just love visiting your mechanic.