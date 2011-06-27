  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Taurus
  4. Used 2004 Ford Taurus
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Ford Taurus Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Taurus
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,335
See Taurus Inventory
Starting MSRP
$21,805
See Taurus Inventory
Starting MSRP
$23,740
See Taurus Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG202020
Total Seating666
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,335
Starting MSRP
$21,805
Starting MSRP
$23,740
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,335
Starting MSRP
$21,805
Starting MSRP
$23,740
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg17/24 mpg18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/432 mi.306/432 mi.324/450 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.18 gal.18 gal.
Combined MPG202020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,335
Starting MSRP
$21,805
Starting MSRP
$23,740
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm207 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4900 rpm155 hp @ 4900 rpm201 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.39.7 ft.39.7 ft.
Valves121224
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,335
Starting MSRP
$21,805
Starting MSRP
$23,740
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Front center lap beltyesyesno
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionnoyesyes
4-wheel ABSnoyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,335
Starting MSRP
$21,805
Starting MSRP
$23,740
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,335
Starting MSRP
$21,805
Starting MSRP
$23,740
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesno
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnono
trunk lightyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consolenonoyes
leather steering wheelnonoyes
simulated wood trim on doorsnonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
simulated wood trim on dashnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,335
Starting MSRP
$21,805
Starting MSRP
$23,740
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
digital keypad power door locksnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,335
Starting MSRP
$21,805
Starting MSRP
$23,740
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,335
Starting MSRP
$21,805
Starting MSRP
$23,740
Front head room40 in.40 in.40 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.57.3 in.
split-bench front seatsyesyesno
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.42.2 in.
Front hip room54.4 in.54.4 in.54.4 in.
clothyesyesyes
6 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
bucket front seatsnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,335
Starting MSRP
$21,805
Starting MSRP
$23,740
Rear head room38.1 in.38.1 in.38.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.56.6 in.56.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbacknoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,335
Starting MSRP
$21,805
Starting MSRP
$23,740
Front track61.6 in.61.6 in.61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16 cu.ft.16 cu.ft.16 cu.ft.
Length197.6 in.197.6 in.197.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1250 lbs.1250 lbs.1750 lbs.
Curb weight3306 lbs.3306 lbs.3313 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16 cu.ft.16 cu.ft.16 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
EPA interior volume121.4 cu.ft.121.4 cu.ft.121.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.5 in.108.5 in.108.5 in.
Width73 in.73 in.73 in.
Rear track62.1 in.62.1 in.62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,335
Starting MSRP
$21,805
Starting MSRP
$23,740
Exterior Colors
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Gold Ash Clearcoat Metallic
  • Merlot Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Gold Ash Clearcoat Metallic
  • Merlot Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Gold Ash Clearcoat Metallic
  • Merlot Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Medium Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,335
Starting MSRP
$21,805
Starting MSRP
$23,740
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
P215/60R16 tiresyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesnono
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesnono
painted alloy wheelsnoyesno
alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,335
Starting MSRP
$21,805
Starting MSRP
$23,740
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,335
Starting MSRP
$21,805
Starting MSRP
$23,740
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Taurus InventorySee Taurus InventorySee Taurus Inventory

Related Used 2004 Ford Taurus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles