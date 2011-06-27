Used 1998 Ford Taurus Sedan Consumer Reviews
Love This Car
I purchased new in August 1997 to replace 2003 SHO. Fun to drive, a tenth of a second slower than SHO in 1/4 mile. Runs even with current 5.0 Mustangs. Looks great, gets a lot of attention. Have had no mechanical problems just regular maintenance. No service issues. Used as second vehicle. This was an early model year vehicle so it has dual exhaust and trim items cost reduced out in later 1968 SE and performance packages. It is on its third set of premium tires, maybe due to driver style. Never thought of selling it until I drove the new SHO but it will still be a tough decision.
GOOD SOLID CAR
I have purchased my car in 2002 with 72,000 miles on it. Now car has 131,000 miles and mechanically sounds perfectly. Had no major problems with the car at all. Since 2002 I had to change battery, the timing belt (at around 110,000 miles which is expected), belt tensioner, braking pads, boots and front rotors, turn signal switch, fuel filter, air filter, spark plugs, stabilizing link bars, 5 times changed expansion tank for cooling liquid, cabin and turning signal light bulbs, and, of course, tires. As you can see the most of the replacements are related to the routine maintenance. No problems with transmission and engine. This car become our family member.
Great Car
I got my Taurus as a first car when I first began to learn to drive. As a new driver, I did not take very good care of my car. It has taken a few beatings and some basic maintenance has been lacking but even in light of that, the car has still run great up until this point. The car now has 201,000 miles on it and the biggest problem it still has ever had is bad wheel bearings. It is an excellent car with very few problems and I have loved driving it!
Fix Or Repair Daily is this car's Motto
Electrical problems, driver door lock pops back up, brakes, brakes and more brakes. Heater core flushed three times in year and 1/2, then isn't that warm a week or so later, new sensor for speedometer to make it shift, new blower motor for heater and actuator door, brake line repairs, after all this, air compressor gone, no air. I can't remember the rest. Cup holders poor. Car drives good if you can afford the rest of the weekly maintenance.
Great Expectations
Purchased from a neighbor's daughter who finished nursing school. Car appears well cared for. Pulled a trailer across the Continental Divide both ways with a U-Hual. They were able to keep it in cruise with AC. I will be the third owner. How it lasts in the long term is to be seen. I keep my cars a long time.
