Used 1997 Ford Taurus Consumer Reviews

Pretty good car madison77 , 03/14/2011 6 of 6 people found this review helpful My car is 14 years old and still running. Bought it used when it was 3 years old with 29,000 miles. It now has 123, something miles and still runs okay. I've experienced problems time to time. Typical for an older car. My car likes to leak fluids a lot and burns oil in the engine area not the exhaust since I try to keep on top of the oil resovoir. My car has a problem with the door jam sensor. When I get in the car and close the door the car door sensor thinks the door is still open when it actually is closed. To this day it still does it and it drives me nuts but I don't want to spend money on fixing this problem. Its not worth it. Car still has good acceleration. I hate the fuel milage.

'Old Faithful' will be missed sean2011 , 10/08/2011 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I got this car from my dad (who owned it since 2004 when it had 119,000 miles) when gave it to me in 2009 when it had 210,000 miles after he bought a another car in 2009. In the time that it has been in my family, we had spent very little in repairs for it even after the time my dad ran over a deer with it in 2006 going 60. I was inpress how well it took to being driven hard and during northern MI winters it drove through snow as well as my buddies AWD Subaru did. Sadly, I reacently had to give her up after the orgional tranny seized up after 238,956 miles. I would definitely be concerding another Taurus for my next car.

My get me where I am going buddy! Ms. Chicago , 08/26/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this car on a whim,, a week later I was thinking what have a done, however, its grown on me the drive is smooth, the design like a spaceship or something. I thought I am gonna sell soon, but as times going I wanna kept it! Its roomy and fun has a nice sound system and has cost me much in upkeep. I hope that continues. I already had family members offering to buy it when or if I plan to sell it.

Love our Taurus artphelps , 07/20/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Most reliable vehicle we have ever owned. Great car. Sorry it is no longer made. Had a power steering whine or moan that was due to a crack in the reservoir, low cost to fix.