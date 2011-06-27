2019 Ford Ranger SuperCab Consumer Reviews

VERY HAPPY! N Gala , 05/25/2019 Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) 50 of 55 people found this review helpful I traded my 2017 Tacoma for the 2019 Lariat after owning a Tacoma since 2011 and I am thrilled I did. The Ranger rides more car like and is more comfortable. The Ranger 4cyl engine hands down outperforms the Tacoma 6cyl. I did not like the Tacoma transmission which I believe Toyota changed in 2016. I find the Ranger more comfortable as well. The interior is fine keeping in mind this is a truck and not a luxury car. The climate control buttons are a little small for my fingers. The bed seems deeper than the Tacoma but the Ranger lacks storage. i miss the behind the seat storage provided in the Tacoma. I find Ranger provides more visibility when making a left turn. The windshield post and mirror created a blind spot that required me to lean forward to see where I was going. There is one annoying thing. The tailgate hits the license plate frame when open. In my case the plate frame scratched the paint which pissed me off. I drilled new holes lowered the plate to correct. Probably an engineering mistake which hopefully Ford will correct. I included this in my review to Ford. Hopefully someone reads them and with any luck some will respond. No regrets. BTW I had a number of people give me a thumbs up while driving and stopped a lights. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

What? Steve , 11/17/2019 XL 4dr SuperCab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I went to my local Ford to purchase a different vehicle they had advertised, then I saw this white 2WD 2 door Ranger, did not realize they were back. I have to admit I like the 2 door base units with steel rims and rubber floor mat, anyway the sales-guy offed the keys for a drive and I decided to go for it, did not expect much as I had owned a 2.3L Ranger in the past, good little truck and never had an issue but you know, little 99 HP utility truck. First traffic light I pulled away and about 15-20 MPH I decided to stab the throttle a little to see if anything was there, d@mm I was surprised at the immediate rush of power that set me back in the seat like a true performance car, tried a dead stop run, impressive, passing at hwy speed, impressive, etc. I was totally taken back because I had not read anything about these new Rangers. Once back to the dealer I found out I was driving a high compression, turbocharged, inter-cooled vehicle with a 10 speed transmission and 3.73 final drive, no wonder, that is text book high performance and it will outrun anything in its class, Toyota, Jeep, Colorado, Nissan. Now let me give you some handy info, if you look you will see reports of 0 to 60 MPH in the 6.7s to 7.4s range on the internet, but, they put the same drive-train in all Rangers and the spec is always a 4 door 4WD,.. the 2 door 2WD is around 500 LB lighter and has been tested at 0 to 60 at a flat 6 sec. my rough test look the same or slightly better... food for thought. Once I have had this unit for a while I will return with any negatives or updates to report, right now I have only two complaints and they are common to all ford trucks, rear end sky high in the air and the irritating auto stop, for the sky high rear end Ford knows about this because on their site they photo-shop their pictures to make the trucks look like they sit level, like a Toyota, but they do not, so first order of business I installed a front 2 inch leveling kit, and a quick internet search revealed a plug and play device that solved the auto stop irritation, with that I am very happy and impressed with the new ford ranger so far. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very nice, very overpriced Shaun Smith , 04/29/2019 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) 74 of 90 people found this review helpful Test drove this Lariat FX4 and a Tacoma TRD Offroad with premium and technology package. Overall it was slightly more comfortable, and had slightly better performance. A little more room in the backseat. I liked the truck a lot. Pricing is where it went off the rails. The loaded to the max Tacoma msrp was $41k, marked down to $37.9k. The Ranger was $46k (!) and they wouldn’t move on the price even after I was very straight forward about the Tacoma’s price and my desire to buy the Ranger if they could come down a little. In the end I bought the Tacoma and it’s a great truck. The Ranger is nice, but it’s not worth what they’re asking for it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

