Used 1994 Ford Probe Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.5/465.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque127 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.8 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity18 cu.ft.
Length178.7 in.
Curb weight2690 lbs.
Height51.6 in.
Wheel base102.8 in.
Width69.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vibrant White
  • Electric Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Aspen Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Rio Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Wild Orchid Clearcoat Metallic
  • Teal Mist Clearcoat Metallic
  • Coral Mist Clearcoat Metallic
