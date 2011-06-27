2019 Ford Mustang Consumer Reviews

ThomasL , 12/10/2019 EcoBoost Premium 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

19 of 19 people found this review helpful

I am 72, and my wife is 74. Still trying to stay connected with our youth. I had a 2006 GT with a lot of performance mods and harsh ride. So I decided to upgrade last March. Walked out with a 2 year lease of a 2019 Ecoboost Convertible with Premium Package and Pony Package with a $44k price tag. A whole lot for a 4 banger. I also got the "active exhaust" as I needed some sound to go with the looks. Bottom line is I love this car. We only put 2400 miles on it this summer; my wife drove it most and the grandkids got to drive it too. The boy, 15 with a learners permit, got on the interstate and kicked it in the hammer lane. He then looked at me sheepishly and I said no worries, that's why Ford built this car. Pros: Great style. My wife will drive only in top down weather and at 74 she still gets whistles. Red with black top and interior. 10 speed automatic. 4 modes for the shift and exhaust. Put it in "sport" drive and exhaust. No need to floor it, just kick it and a great response and great sound. No it's not the 5.0 but 460hp is way too much for me. It is rated at 315hp and 345 fb torque....and it moves. This is the 4th Mustang for me over a 20 year period. The one I loved most was a 98 Cobra Convertible....but this ecoboost is just as fast. You know the Ford GT supercar has an ecoboost engine.....it costs half a million. Of course there huge differences but tells you how much Ford believes in this ecoboost engine. Back to the car. It has 4 exhaust pipes; the rear looks really cool. The pony package has great alloy wheels.....I will never get black wheels as I think this is the worst trend in the auto industry. It rides well. Handles like it is on rails. Feels solid. The only drawback is the one you already know and that is not much room in the back seat. But who cares? In this day and age all the SUV's look alike and you can't tell a decked out Kia from a C Class Benz from a block away. But everyone knows a Mustang. And they love it. They love it because it has been around for 55 years, and it's a car they dream of and will be able to afford.. If they see a Benz SL Convertible they will glance at it, but know they will never be able to afford it and think it's some rich snob driving it. But a Mustang is an "every person" car. That says it all.