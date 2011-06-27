2019 Ford Mustang Consumer Reviews
Great summmer car for the old folks
I am 72, and my wife is 74. Still trying to stay connected with our youth. I had a 2006 GT with a lot of performance mods and harsh ride. So I decided to upgrade last March. Walked out with a 2 year lease of a 2019 Ecoboost Convertible with Premium Package and Pony Package with a $44k price tag. A whole lot for a 4 banger. I also got the "active exhaust" as I needed some sound to go with the looks. Bottom line is I love this car. We only put 2400 miles on it this summer; my wife drove it most and the grandkids got to drive it too. The boy, 15 with a learners permit, got on the interstate and kicked it in the hammer lane. He then looked at me sheepishly and I said no worries, that's why Ford built this car. Pros: Great style. My wife will drive only in top down weather and at 74 she still gets whistles. Red with black top and interior. 10 speed automatic. 4 modes for the shift and exhaust. Put it in "sport" drive and exhaust. No need to floor it, just kick it and a great response and great sound. No it's not the 5.0 but 460hp is way too much for me. It is rated at 315hp and 345 fb torque....and it moves. This is the 4th Mustang for me over a 20 year period. The one I loved most was a 98 Cobra Convertible....but this ecoboost is just as fast. You know the Ford GT supercar has an ecoboost engine.....it costs half a million. Of course there huge differences but tells you how much Ford believes in this ecoboost engine. Back to the car. It has 4 exhaust pipes; the rear looks really cool. The pony package has great alloy wheels.....I will never get black wheels as I think this is the worst trend in the auto industry. It rides well. Handles like it is on rails. Feels solid. The only drawback is the one you already know and that is not much room in the back seat. But who cares? In this day and age all the SUV's look alike and you can't tell a decked out Kia from a C Class Benz from a block away. But everyone knows a Mustang. And they love it. They love it because it has been around for 55 years, and it's a car they dream of and will be able to afford.. If they see a Benz SL Convertible they will glance at it, but know they will never be able to afford it and think it's some rich snob driving it. But a Mustang is an "every person" car. That says it all.
2019 Mustang Bullitt the Best Mustang ever made!
If you are looking at buying a sports car that will beg you to actually DRIVE it ever chance you get, this car is it. I have owned more that 15 muscle cars, several of which have been Mustangs. I've owned supercharged cars, etc. This car, with MagneRide is incredible. The sweet sound of the adjustable exhaust is unique, cool and simply the best. The ride is quiet and the brakes are fantastic. The Michelin 4s tires grip and are quiet. The engine is amazing and revs to the sky. The rev-matching begs you to downshift the crisp, short throws of the MT-82 Manual 6 speed transmission. The color is simply unique to this car. The seats are comfy. Trust me, if you dare test drive one, be ready to write a check. It is honestly that good.
Galloping Mustang
The Mustang GT is strictly a two seater. The back seat is so small, it can only be used for a couple of sacks of groceries. But, if your looking for an out of this world sports car at a reasonable price, check it out. It has tremendous acceleration with the 5.0 engine. The brakes are superb. I drive with the Sport mode because the automatic transmission shifts through every gear. In "normal" mode the transmission skips 2nd and 4th gears. It jerks when you accelerate in this mode between gears. The shifting is smooth in the sport mode. I bought the 2019 GT Premium for a $1,000 less than a 2018 Camaro 2SS. GREAT DEAL. Also, the Mustang has a flat dash that makes the view easy and I have a reference where the wheels are by a complete view of the hood. I hated the Camaro's instrument pods. They almost completely blocked the view of the hood, even though I raised the seat as high as I could. I have adult children, so the limited rear seating is not a problem. Completely satisfied the the GT.
Beautiful blue GT
I bought this after selling my 1975 Trans am and thought it wouldn’t be as nice as that classic car. But I as so wrong, my wife and I just love the car. It has the performanc 1 level and it is just a ball to drive with the 6 speed manual and the brakes are incredible 6piston Brembo’s!. The seats are very comfortable and the sync 3 it easy to navigate the climate control for both of us and both bucket seats 6 power the trunk is much bigger than a Camero and you can really see out of this wonderful Mustang. I give it a 10
Plenty of Attention and Fun
Love my Bullitt. My first American car in 25 years and boy is it fun. Fast and loud. Love how you can set up the driving modes. Handles wonderfully although the ride is very slightly choppy. It’s fuuny how you get so much attention and thumbs ups. Got a great deal too. I’m back in love with American muscle. My wife loves to drive it too.
