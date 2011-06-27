Used 2014 Ford Mustang Coupe Consumer Reviews

'14 GT, no options bobby_mack , 11/01/2013 19 of 20 people found this review helpful After taking my time and driving all manner of "budget" performance cars, I've purchased a brand new '14 GT, $0 in options. No auto trans, no apps, no nothing. V8 with 3 pedals. Bluetooth would've been nice, but not for $1500. You can do better for way less. Cloth seats are great, sound is decent from stock radio. Stock radio reads data MP3 CDs, so if you're thinking of going stock radio don't be deterred because it lacks the USB input. Standard HID headlights and LED tail lights are awesome. The car handles bumps and turns well with stock suspension. If you need a 4 seat car, forget this. [non-permissible content removed]. Report Abuse

Car is great. Interior, not so much. Liz , 06/06/2016 V6 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful I had an '05 GT premium throughout college and beyond. Red with red leather interior... it was BEAUTIFUL. And until the transmission blew after just 80K miles, it drove like a dream. After shelling out $2k+ for a new tranny, I decided to bid adieu to my beauty and get something more practical. I guess I used that term loosely because that was a '14 Mustang V6. As far as the engine goes, the only thing I missed about the V8 was its rumble. The V6 has more than enough power and is fun to drive! However, the interior is a different story. My advice to anyone looking to buy a 2014 is to pay the extra grand or so and get a premium. It is WORTH IT. I made a big mistake by getting the base model. I thought it would be OK because I'm not really into all the bells and whistles, especially on a Mustang (it's all about that engine, right?!) , but the quality of the interior is horrible. Everything is plasticy and cheap: the chrome accents in the dash are plastic (really, Ford?), the dash also looks like someone just snapped it together, there's big gaps everywhere. Because of this, it makes a ton of noise. Every time I pinpoint and fix a rattle in the dash, a new one emerges. I used to love to turn off my radio so I could listen to the engine, but now I have to blast music when i drive so the constant rattling doesn't drive me nuts. I'm at the point where I want to sell the car. Ford, please fix this in future Mustangs. The base models don't need all the bells and whistles, but they deserve to be made with quality that matches what's under the hood. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value

Stock doesn't get any better dkurtz42 , 04/03/2013 32 of 35 people found this review helpful I made the mistake of test driving the GT after owning an older V6 mustang. Night and day difference in terms of performance. Without trying you can get your pulse up in just a sec. Not just a straight line car though. Very tight and handles great through the turns. Wasn't looking for the premium package, but the refinement was quite nice. Very comfortable leather seats and nice materials throughout. Gave what I thought was a long shot offer to the dealer and they accepted without even countering. Very pleased with several thousand off MSRP with one of the first 2014s out of the factory. Great fun to drive, plus I can still get around 25 mpg on the highway. Looking forward to driving more.

2014 Mustang GT/CS sporttracz , 07/31/2014 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I got a new 2014 Mustang GT/CS with the 6-speed manual transmission. The power of this car is amazing. I got the navigation package with the heated mirrors and pony lamps on it. If I keep my foot out of it, the gas mileage is not bad. I have been getting 23-24 in mixed driving and 25.5 when not having to run the AC. The car rides much better than expected. Driving it 4 hours for a trip to the beach was every bit as comfortable as riding in my wife's Honda Accord. I like the retro look of the 2014 better than the more modern look of the new 2015. Ford did a great job in the design of the 2014.