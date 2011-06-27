Used 2012 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Consumer Reviews

Having owned many muscle cars over the years I did a great deal of research before deciding on the Boss. It is definitely the best bang for the buck. You can tool around in the car and it is docile as a lamb but if you want performance it is there in an instant. Achieving 20 mpg in town and 25 on the road in normal driving. Spirited driving results in 16 mpg overall. The handling is superb and the engine power is as expected. This is not for the faint of heart, the ride is somewhat choppy and stiff, there is a lot of road noise at highway speeds and it is easy to spin the tires in the first 3 gears but if you are a muscle car lover this is all just part of the fun.

Eric , 09/14/2015 Boss 302 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)

4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I owned a 2013 Premium V-6 for just over 2 years and always felt behind the more powerful 5.0, so I tried to modify my v6 to make up for the lower power. 5,000 dollars later I was happy with the performance, but all the bolt on ruined dependability. So i stumbled across a used 2012 performance white Boss 302, with only 6K miles. It was way more than I wanted to spend (36,000 Out-the-door). But I ended up getting over book value for my car and the Boss for under blue book value. I have owned the Boss for a little over a month and have put around 750 miles on it. It's my first 6 speed, and the Boss was a great car to learn on. I haven't pushed the cars performance yet, so I'm getting 22.8 MPG average being relatively fuel minded (75% backroads 25% City), also I only run 93 octane. Being 19 years old, I'm not too concerned with features or comfort. But if you're looking for luxury and comfort, you better pass this car up. It lives up to it's track car name with stiff, but manageable ride quality. I have the restrictor plates on the side pipes removed, which makes a lot more noise and causes a slight drone. I think It's awesome though, now I won't need a aftermarket exhaust. There's a lack of entertainment/features but I think it gives what you need, and nothing more. How I define it when talking to other people about my car, is that they took all the money in interior add-on's, and put all the money into the engine and drive-train. With the longetivity of the coyote 5.0, but with forged internals and improved cooling (The Boss 302 engine is called RoadRunner Instead of coyote, since the only thing in common is the block) I think this car will last hundreds of thousands miles with proper maintenance, all while providing awesome performance, sound, looks, and adequate features. Just be prepared for more expensive oil changes, tires, and a more expensive gas bill for most people. And lets not forget insurance cost if your under 25 like myself, $1500/6 months for me. Over-all I am very happy with the 302, it is the ideal budget performance car that is easily a daily driver. Will definitely be keeping this car for a lifetime. It's like being a part of a unique club to drive 1 out of 8289 made between 2012 and 2013, compared to the 7 some-odd million mustangs ever made.