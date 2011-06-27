Used 2010 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews

the white beauty Maria , 11/05/2015 V6 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful All these cars have a problem with the AC compressor. Ford should recall on this part because is a problem with all the 2010 mustang and is very expensive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great value - Muscle Car Classic nick , 05/22/2009 I test drove a mustang convertible 16 years ago but put off the purchase because of the insurance cost. 16 years later I finally purchased a 2010 gt prem conv(one of the benefits of getting old...lower insurance costs) and could not be happier. This car is true American muscle car; its powerful, fun to drive and a great value. The cons (axle, handling.....) are all shortcomings I can live with. So if you are in the market for a muscle car I would highly recommend this car. I considered buying a late 60's early 70's muscle car but decided that the Mustang would give me the same thrill/feel without the hassle of dealing with an ongoing restoration project.

Not my father's 66' Mustang Coupe.. wilcox , 05/10/2012 It's motor (4.6) is smaller than dads old 289 cu in. with the 2 bbl carburetor. And it's an electric Grabber Blue color w/black cloth top - which always looks better when not sitting on a car lot. I keep it garaged and only drive it on nice days. Loads of looks and compliments on the street. It's actually an automatic (not offered in Model review selection info by Edmunds) and it works perfectly for a vehicle made in summer of 2009. Wife gave it to me as a 25th anniversary present. It surprising how nice this vehicle is, and the sound it makes is just right. No tickets, and drive it with traction control activated. An ounce of Image is worth a pound of performance.

Love this car! lba0 , 07/12/2012 I recently bought a 2010 Mustang Convertible (base V6 automatic). What an awesome ride! It has more than enough power to get me into trouble, and is an absolute beauty. The lines are amazing. I'd recommend it to anyone.