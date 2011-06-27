Used 2010 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews
the white beauty
All these cars have a problem with the AC compressor. Ford should recall on this part because is a problem with all the 2010 mustang and is very expensive.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great value - Muscle Car Classic
I test drove a mustang convertible 16 years ago but put off the purchase because of the insurance cost. 16 years later I finally purchased a 2010 gt prem conv(one of the benefits of getting old...lower insurance costs) and could not be happier. This car is true American muscle car; its powerful, fun to drive and a great value. The cons (axle, handling.....) are all shortcomings I can live with. So if you are in the market for a muscle car I would highly recommend this car. I considered buying a late 60's early 70's muscle car but decided that the Mustang would give me the same thrill/feel without the hassle of dealing with an ongoing restoration project.
Not my father's 66' Mustang Coupe..
It's motor (4.6) is smaller than dads old 289 cu in. with the 2 bbl carburetor. And it's an electric Grabber Blue color w/black cloth top - which always looks better when not sitting on a car lot. I keep it garaged and only drive it on nice days. Loads of looks and compliments on the street. It's actually an automatic (not offered in Model review selection info by Edmunds) and it works perfectly for a vehicle made in summer of 2009. Wife gave it to me as a 25th anniversary present. It surprising how nice this vehicle is, and the sound it makes is just right. No tickets, and drive it with traction control activated. An ounce of Image is worth a pound of performance.
Love this car!
I recently bought a 2010 Mustang Convertible (base V6 automatic). What an awesome ride! It has more than enough power to get me into trouble, and is an absolute beauty. The lines are amazing. I'd recommend it to anyone.
First Mustang and First Convertible!
I have always wanted a convertible, and could never find one I really liked. I recently started test driving the Pontiac G6, and Chrysler Sebring; they could not even compare to how the mustang convertible drove. I love my car (black body, black top, and black interior). It is so sleek looking, and when I drive by with the top down people just stop and stare. Super fun car to drive, and I fit my friends in there perfectly. Definitely recommend!
Sponsored cars related to the Mustang
Related Used 2010 Ford Mustang Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner