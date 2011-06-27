Used 2005 Ford Mustang Consumer Reviews
The year the pony got its gallop back ;-)
This is the 5th mustang I have owned all others being older models, And I have to give ford credit it is a vast improvement and a whole different animal. Handling is by far much improved due to new chassis engineering, you get 305hp in the GT! Which is the most power available to the GT to that date. Engine management system does a great job of turning it into a boulevard bully when your in the mood then pretend its Hybrid when it senses your trying to save gas. Back seat takes effort to get into but plenty of room in the 2005 when back there. Clutch could be handled by my 80 yr old grandma, ..not heavy at all! Now even the car is 6 years old it still gets complements and ride requests!
the best car that you can buy!
This car means only pleasure. I am a Mustang lover, this is the first one that I bought and I can tell you that the car is the best of the best. Its retro style and power engine only can give you good moments. Mine is convertible, then drive with the top down is really a dream.
Best Mustang V6 i ever driven!
05 Mustang V6 is the best car i ever driven, the 4.0 engine is fast and fuel efficient and reliable, i don't know what people are complainning about, when i buy a car, i don't care about the looks, the small things that go wrong with it, i go for preformance, the Motor and Trans, those are the most importance of a car, if the motor and transmission is in good working condition and so far, i had this Mustang since 2005 and its 2012, i have no problems with the engine and transmission and thats great for a Ford!! The only small problems was the battery went bad in 4 years, thats normal for any car, the dashboard gages went bad on the temp. and fuel gage, no big problem!
Excellent Value for American Muscle
This is the best car I've owned! No one single mechanical problem after 5+ plus years of ownership. I had the opportunity to run this monster on the German autobahn at speeds in excess of 140 mph with the top down. What an experience. Buy one, you will not be disappointed. Great job on this one Ford!
05 Stang
Flawless. The car has traction control and even worked well this winter during all the snow. Has new all season tires same model as original BFG and they are great. The car routinely achieves 26 MPG. We have had the car since new and still get compliments. Great buy and super reliable.
