Used 2004 Ford Mustang Coupe Consumer Reviews
My First Car
My parents bought this car for me for my first car. I am definitely a car person and was thrilled to get a Mustang. This car is so reliable. Every time I need to go somewhere I know that it will get me there safely. I also get excellent gas mileage. I usually get between 23 and 26 highway driving.If you take good care of your Mustang and treat it right you will not have any problems.
Reliable car
Only a few problems have shown up in 107K miles. I have replaced the fuel pump, alternator, battery, tires, and suspension. Of those, only the fuel pump was unexpected. The rest are things you expect to replace. 144K mile update. Car still running strong. Since the last review, I have gone through another battery and tires.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Favorite Car I've Owned
Bought this car with 104,000 miles on it, and wow, good car for the money. It might seem like thats high mileage, but I bought it with an extended warrenty. I bought it with many performance upgrades, and I have to say it helps this car with its performance and personality. I drove a stock 01 GT, and it felt a bit boring. The interior leaves something to be desired, but it's simple and has no extra fluff you don't need. All in all, it is a good all rounder that now a days is a good used alternantive to a brand new one.
1st Mustang for the family
Moving to a Mustang has been an interesting experience. This is the first Mustang our family has owned and we find that there is a lot of coveting of the cars from everyone. I use it as a daily driver, and my commute is a joy covering 20 miles on some twisty country back roads. There is very little we don't enjoy about the car. That said, there are probably better interiors out there as well as fuel economy, but these shortcomings are more than compensated for when it comes to the overall experience of driving a proper American muscle car.
My Mustang gets 22.23 MPG over two years
My Mustang gets 22.23 MPG over two years. This is a fact. I've kept careful and accurate records. Regular gas. I don't remember which coupe I have. It's the anniversary issue. Red. I love it.
Sponsored cars related to the Mustang
Related Used 2004 Ford Mustang Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner