Used 2004 Ford Mustang Coupe Consumer Reviews

My First Car Mustang04 , 06/24/2010 20 of 20 people found this review helpful My parents bought this car for me for my first car. I am definitely a car person and was thrilled to get a Mustang. This car is so reliable. Every time I need to go somewhere I know that it will get me there safely. I also get excellent gas mileage. I usually get between 23 and 26 highway driving.If you take good care of your Mustang and treat it right you will not have any problems.

Reliable car bull_gator , 10/29/2014 GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) 32 of 33 people found this review helpful Only a few problems have shown up in 107K miles. I have replaced the fuel pump, alternator, battery, tires, and suspension. Of those, only the fuel pump was unexpected. The rest are things you expect to replace. 144K mile update. Car still running strong. Since the last review, I have gone through another battery and tires. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Favorite Car I've Owned automaniac9 , 01/19/2014 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Bought this car with 104,000 miles on it, and wow, good car for the money. It might seem like thats high mileage, but I bought it with an extended warrenty. I bought it with many performance upgrades, and I have to say it helps this car with its performance and personality. I drove a stock 01 GT, and it felt a bit boring. The interior leaves something to be desired, but it's simple and has no extra fluff you don't need. All in all, it is a good all rounder that now a days is a good used alternantive to a brand new one.

1st Mustang for the family Fenderboss , 09/11/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Moving to a Mustang has been an interesting experience. This is the first Mustang our family has owned and we find that there is a lot of coveting of the cars from everyone. I use it as a daily driver, and my commute is a joy covering 20 miles on some twisty country back roads. There is very little we don't enjoy about the car. That said, there are probably better interiors out there as well as fuel economy, but these shortcomings are more than compensated for when it comes to the overall experience of driving a proper American muscle car.