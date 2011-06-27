Used 1996 Ford Mustang Coupe Consumer Reviews
My mustang
This mustang still has not given me any problems since I bought it. Even at 14 years old. I expected it to have give me at least some problems.
96 GT. Wonderful car
This is a very wonderful car. Mine is a V8 4.6. It's not the fastest of the Mustangs but it definitely gets up and moves. I recommend this vehicle
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I'm selling it!
I have had my mustang for a year and 3 months. It had 89,000 miles when I bought it and it now has 99,000. Since I've had it I had to put new spark plugs, a frame bushing ball joint, belt, a/c clutch, ignition, and also have had it aligned twice. The seats that came in it were ugly. But I put seats from a 99 Mustang in them which look really nice. I have magnaflow dual exhaust on it (which sounds great), and traded in the 15" rims for 17", got a new sonic blue paint job, custom taillights and headlights. Which have made it a good looking car that turns heads. It has been reliable and has never broken down. Overall it is a decent car.
I'm loving it
I love my stang. I put aftermarket exhaust, air intake with K&N filter, electronic distributor, thicker spark plug wires and better spark plugs. Very fun to drive and sounds great with true dual exhaust!
Excellent car
I love my Stang! I bought it five years ago, and have sped around in it everyday. It handles great in snow and rain considering it is rear wheel drive. Today a drunk driver smashed it up and I am so depressed.
Sponsored cars related to the Mustang
Related Used 1996 Ford Mustang Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner