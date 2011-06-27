Used 1996 Ford Mustang Coupe Consumer Reviews

bordasel_1708 , 07/20/2008

5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I have had my mustang for a year and 3 months. It had 89,000 miles when I bought it and it now has 99,000. Since I've had it I had to put new spark plugs, a frame bushing ball joint, belt, a/c clutch, ignition, and also have had it aligned twice. The seats that came in it were ugly. But I put seats from a 99 Mustang in them which look really nice. I have magnaflow dual exhaust on it (which sounds great), and traded in the 15" rims for 17", got a new sonic blue paint job, custom taillights and headlights. Which have made it a good looking car that turns heads. It has been reliable and has never broken down. Overall it is a decent car.