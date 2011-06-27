  1. Home
Used 1996 Ford Mustang Coupe Consumer Reviews

4.2
45 reviews
My mustang

1996 mustang gt, 05/27/2010
This mustang still has not given me any problems since I bought it. Even at 14 years old. I expected it to have give me at least some problems.

96 GT. Wonderful car

TheChief, 02/29/2016
GT 2dr Coupe
This is a very wonderful car. Mine is a V8 4.6. It's not the fastest of the Mustangs but it definitely gets up and moves. I recommend this vehicle

I'm selling it!

bordasel_1708, 07/20/2008
I have had my mustang for a year and 3 months. It had 89,000 miles when I bought it and it now has 99,000. Since I've had it I had to put new spark plugs, a frame bushing ball joint, belt, a/c clutch, ignition, and also have had it aligned twice. The seats that came in it were ugly. But I put seats from a 99 Mustang in them which look really nice. I have magnaflow dual exhaust on it (which sounds great), and traded in the 15" rims for 17", got a new sonic blue paint job, custom taillights and headlights. Which have made it a good looking car that turns heads. It has been reliable and has never broken down. Overall it is a decent car.

I'm loving it

Dave, 11/28/2007
I love my stang. I put aftermarket exhaust, air intake with K&N filter, electronic distributor, thicker spark plug wires and better spark plugs. Very fun to drive and sounds great with true dual exhaust!

Excellent car

rainydal, 03/23/2008
I love my Stang! I bought it five years ago, and have sped around in it everyday. It handles great in snow and rain considering it is rear wheel drive. Today a drunk driver smashed it up and I am so depressed.

