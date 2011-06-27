Used 1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible Consumer Reviews
Still Perfect After All These Years
I bought my Cobra convertible new and, outside of a fresh paint job, the only expenditures beyond scheduled maintenance have been tires, battery, and spark plug wires. It looks great, sounds great, rides great, makes me feel great. My best all-time automotive investment in which I plan to be buried (close by, at least).
Bryan's Cobra
Great car. Lots of power and though it does have a loose rear end, it is fast and fun to drive, and has the looks inside and out.
Second time is even better.
In 1997 I bought a new Cobra coupe, for some insane reason I sold it. Ten years later I came to my senses and bought a 97 Cobra convertable. I blew 10 years of driving fun. I regret that I ever sold my coupe, except for the fact that now I have found another beautiful rio red convertable that just makes my day when I drive her. I used to rave about the 97 Cobra as the prettiest and baddest car on the road, now, again I know that I was right.
first on race day
luv the car, fun to drive, going to install 3.90s to get a little off the line jump. the whole family luvs it , have to fight the wife for the keys. sounds great. the conv. top leaks at the windshield near the ends. glad its garaged.
Mustang cobra conv.
the car is really fun to drive, but be carful in the rain it get really slick.
