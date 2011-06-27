Used 2005 Ford GT Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Owning the Ford GT

Tim Howard, 09/05/2007
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have been restoring and collecting classic cars for over 25 years, and I have never driven anything as exciting and enjoyable as the new Ford GT. Even my Best of Show Winning 1967 Shelby GT350 does not compare to the feel and presence of this Ford Supercar. It is, without question, the most capable and enjoyable car on the market today. Even my Corvette friends are envious of the GT's capabilities and ease of handling. It is simply one of the fastest cars in the world at any price.

More fun than imagined...

BL, 06/02/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

An absolutely awesome example of beautiful kinetic sculpture. More fun than I ever imagined it would be to drive. Better than 10% improved performance on the Bondurant High Performance Driving School autocross times than their Corvette Z06. Baggage capacity stinks but works for the overnight trip.

America is Finally Getting It Right

Glen Alcorn, 12/02/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

With the increased production of overseas car makers producing exotic sports cars, I am glad to see that along with Panoz, that Ford is also jumping into this arena. The Ford GT is a design marvel. While keeping its clean lines from the original GT40, it also encompasses new technology needed to compete with the likes of Panoz, Aston Martin, et al. The interior of the car is suberb aside from its lack of lateral support. The instruments are in perfect location for quick glances at them when driving at upper speeds. I do wish that some of the materials used on the dash could be less cheap looking. The exterior design could only be improved with the omission of the racing stripe.

AMAZING!

DRIVING IT!, 08/31/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have only driven 181 miles so far. This car is the best driving experience of my life! I have been very fortunate, having driven several "supercars", and this one is THE BEST overall experience to date. Quickest, fastest, best handling and, BY FAR, the friendliest "monster" I have driven.

I'm still pinching myself!

wemo, 12/23/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car is truly the most fun! The performance is breathtaking, the quality is wonderful, and I luv my car. I have raced both asphalt and dirt ovals for years (including 360 sprints), and am truly impressed with this vehicle's handling and performance. I appreciate the no frills cockpit. It's all business. I have about 1200 miles so far, and keep looking for excuses to go to the store for milk.

