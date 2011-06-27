  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Fusion
  4. 2020 Ford Fusion
  5. 2020 Ford Fusion Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

2020 Ford Fusion Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 Fusion
5(67%)4(0%)3(33%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Fusions for sale
MSRP Starting at
$23,170
Save as much as $5,184
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My honest opinion Fusion 2020 SE 1.5 Ecoboost

Mario, 02/14/2020
SE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
12 of 17 people found this review helpful

Is a GDI engine, they are notorious buildup carbon deposits in the intake valves, like any other GDI (Gas Direct Injection) engines including high end brands and models, If you use generic gas, dont change your oil in time or dont use quality engine oil you going to be helping to expedite the carbon formation process, this going to cause misfires, check engine light, bad MPG, loss of power and error codes. Is not Ford is the nature how GDI engines works, im saying all this for let you know this engines need basic maintenance in time, dont blame later on the car or manufacture. My car runs very well, come with a lot of mid/high end features, The reason why i dont give to it 5 starts is the MPG is not that good being a 1.5 Liters it gives me 23MPG in city witch is the same as a V6 engine. Also the tail is not very stable in raining days, it slides easy. Overall I like more than other mid size sedans in the market. My car is 2020 I will need more time for give a review over time and reliability. So far I like it, works fine.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Happy Review

L Green, 05/07/2020
SEL 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

very happy with the Fusion that Brandon was able to locate for me with some of the the trim I was looking for. Looking forward to taking a small get away when we are not having to stay home.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Kzoo Kyle

Trevor Root, 02/10/2020
SE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
8 of 15 people found this review helpful

Kzoo Kyle made his promise on getting me outta my 2008 Jeep Wrangler and into a 2020 fusion. I’m very pleased with how Kyle does business and does it the right way. Was about helping a friend out and not trying to make a buck. Definitely recommend Kyle. My dad and mom will be buying their new car from him.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Fusions for sale

Related 2020 Ford Fusion Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars