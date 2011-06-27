  1. Home
Used 2012 Ford Fusion Hybrid Consumer Reviews

4.2
6 reviews
Dennymah, 11/17/2015
Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Bought this car new, and now with 61,000 miles on it, the transmission is still the worse part of this car. I have not had any issues with the car other than the lousy shifting, sometimes feels like it is slipping transmission. When I first bought this car, the dealer service department told me that they get complaints all the time about the transmission. I recently test drove a 2013 Ford Escape, and it too had this lousy transmission so I didn't buy it. I have owned a lot of Ford's but this will be my last unless they get rid of this tranny.

This hybrid is amazing!

E Meyers, 10/02/2016
Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I drive this car as hard as one of my prev cars 2001 Camero SS. Obvi not the power nor performance of a corvette engine but, the hybrid is a smooth running , quiet and with Sony surround kills the rest of what I might hear ;). Bought used 2 yrs in, owned for 5 yrs now, still LOVE THIS CAR! Even in S FL where A/C is on 99.9% of the time, averaging 37.8 mpg! I travel for weeks at a time, each return car starts and runs like a dream. Driver seat fits me perfectly and can and do sit over an hour each when commuting into the office.

Love my Hybrid

John, 08/04/2018
Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Wasn't sure about buying a Hybrid until I test drove this one. Was concerned up how much get up and go a hybrid had so I took it onto an incline ramp onto the highway and had no problem accelerating onto the highway. Really love how quiet and smooth the car rides.

Love my Fusion Hybrid

starzeta, 05/30/2012
I have put 3,000 miles on my new Fusion Hybrid and I am averaging 39.5 miles per hour overall. Most of my trips are averaging over 40mpg and my overall average keeps going up each week. Besides the awesome gas mileage, the car rides smooth and is very comfortable.

Enjoying my hybrid

kc57, 05/17/2014
Have had this car for 2 years and no regrets. Was surprised by the power especially when accelerating and pulling into traffic. Rear sensors have been such a blessing. Solid, comfortable, although could be a little better on the suspension but not a big issue and lots of extras at no additional cost including safety features. Only getting about 32 mpg in the city but live in an area with lots of hills and stop and go traffic. I have driven over 42 mph on electric.

