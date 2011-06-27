Used 2010 Ford Fusion Sedan Consumer Reviews
throttle body failure
I had been mostly satisfied with my 2010 Fusion until the throttle body failed at 68,466 miles. I was driving on an interstate highway without shoulders, passing a truck, when I lost complete power. I lost speed and coasted to a stop where an on-ramp merged onto the highway. I feared for my life. Cars passing at highway speeds. No warning. AAA saved me along with city police who warned on-coming traffic. This could have been deadly. It cost $433 to fix.
I HATE THIS CAR!
I come on here to see if the problems I'm having were just my bad luck. It turns out that I'm not.I bought a Fusion SE 2.5 auto used in 2011 with 10000 miles on it two weeks after I bought it the master cylinder went out. Then two months later the trans went out the control unit and valve body were the problem. A month after that the power steering hose blew. Three weeks after that the ac quit. About a week ago the alternator went out. All this and the car only has 35000 miles on it. trust me this car is a crappy car. I hope my review will keep at least one person for buying this car.
Dangerous stalls
My son was driving this car at night and started stalling until he pulled over. Gave me a call and went over to switch car. Drove it for about 10 minute when it started stalling. Turned it off and back on and still continue to stall. Waited a minute then turn it back on and continue to stall-turned it off and waited another minute and finally it ran fine. Had heavy rain during the prior weeks and there is no gas cover for this car to stop water from entering. Nice car when running and not stalling.
Poor Choice in Vehicle
I purchased my 2010 Fusion SEL used in 2010 with 22k miles on it. At first I really enjoyed my car, but then the transmission flares started. The first time I took it in under warranty they kept my car for 26 days because the part was on back order. The second time I had a problem out of it they had it for 13 days. I replaced the rear brakes at 40k because they were horrible. I have replaced the front tires twice because one tire wears unevenly and would not pass inspection. The third time I had a problem I took it to the dealership I purchased it from and they bought it back from me for more than I owed. I am now the happy owner of a 2012 Malibu and will not own a Ford ever again.
FORD - the acronym fits... :(
Well, bought it in October, and since then I have not had it for more than 2- 3 weeks at a time without taking it in for service. 4 - 5 times I have had to bring it in for air locks (gurgling in the cooling system) Even in my rental too... Head gasket has been relplaced, there was also coolant in one of the cyliners. Timing belt was out by 7 degrees, this was the dealerships fault, but still another issue with a Ford. High pitched squeal coming from the heater, which has been fixed. Sync randomly cuts out on me as well. The car would also nearly stall when I turned the ignition, then catch itself and roar to life. So, as of right now I do not recommend it
