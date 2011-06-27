Used 2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Fusion Hybrid Sedan
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,913*
Total Cash Price
$13,792
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,720*
Total Cash Price
$17,516
S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,720*
Total Cash Price
$17,516
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Fusion Hybrid Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$859
|$885
|$4,174
|Maintenance
|$945
|$1,101
|$281
|$1,846
|$1,992
|$6,165
|Repairs
|$452
|$523
|$612
|$714
|$834
|$3,135
|Taxes & Fees
|$765
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$929
|Financing
|$742
|$596
|$442
|$276
|$100
|$2,156
|Depreciation
|$3,364
|$1,479
|$1,302
|$1,154
|$1,036
|$8,335
|Fuel
|$757
|$780
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$4,019
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,811
|$5,330
|$4,315
|$5,717
|$5,740
|$28,913
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Fusion Hybrid Sedan Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$998
|$1,029
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$5,301
|Maintenance
|$1,200
|$1,398
|$357
|$2,344
|$2,530
|$7,830
|Repairs
|$574
|$664
|$777
|$907
|$1,059
|$3,981
|Taxes & Fees
|$972
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,180
|Financing
|$942
|$757
|$561
|$351
|$127
|$2,738
|Depreciation
|$4,272
|$1,878
|$1,654
|$1,466
|$1,316
|$10,585
|Fuel
|$961
|$991
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$5,104
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,920
|$6,769
|$5,480
|$7,261
|$7,290
|$36,720
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Fusion Hybrid
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
