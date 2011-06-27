Used 2001 Ford Focus Sedan Consumer Reviews
Bad and Worse
Basically purchased it used for $3200, 20k miles later, after regular oil changes and sensible driving habits. It dropped the #4 valve seat effectively destroying the head and piston below the valve. This was the 2.0 SPI a.k.a split port engine. Do not buy a 01 Focus if the 8th VIN digit is a letter P without signed documented proof from the dealer that the valve seats have been replaced with the improved design period!! Ford should have seriously recalled this vehicle from the start. The only good thing that came out of this is, that I purchased a Toyota Yaris after this heap blew up. If Ford gave me a shiny new Focus, Id sell it and get another Toyota right there on the lot.
Note to all the poor souls who own the 2.0 SPI variant.
As the title states if you own the 2.0 SPI SOHC aka (2.0 split port) variant. Sell this car immediately it's a literal time bomb. Possibly the worst engine design by Ford ever. No matter how you baby that engine expect the valve seats to fly directly into the cylinder head anytime after 70K miles. The minimum cost to fix is actually almost as much as the cars valuation. Even if you catch it prior to damage it's a very costly fix and one that could have been avoided by Ford if the had made a slight design variation to the 2.0 SPI. Symptoms of failing valve seats include. Engine chatter Running rough or stalling in idle A #2 or #4 cylinder misfire code Avoid the Focus VIN P at all costs
For what i needed, this was actually a great car.
I paid $3,000 for this car when i was 19. It was used with 136,000 miles on it and with that.. I really didnt have alot of issues with. Had it for 3 years before it finally gave up at 172,000. I know thats not long, but for the milage it had, it didnt pretty well. The only issues i had were minor- drive belt and ignition switch- both easy fixes. Occasionally a hupcap would come off randomly while driving, but that seems to happen with steal wheels.. haha The a/c never failed and it got decent gas milage. Going from point A to point B and being in college on a budget.. this was a good car.
Terrible car.
We bought this car with around 30,000 miles on it. And ever since it's been one problem after another! We've had to replace all 4 tires nearly every 16 months! The upper engine mount has needed to be replaced twice. The passengers side strut needed to be replaced 3 times. The radio goes off intermittently and you need to push the faceplate back in. the ignition wasn't working right. The car sputters sporadically. It doesn't like to start on rainy days. has bad gas mileage for a 4 cyl. It's poor in the snow. the a/c stopped working and won't stay charged. The list goes on and on. The car was designed by monkeys. It's a piece of junk, we will NEVER buy a ford again
Great looking, fun car to drive!
After reviewing and test driving several of the smaller cars, civic, neon, etc. we decided to purchase the ZTS Focus. We have been very pleased with all aspects of this car. The design, layout, and way this car drives made me an instant fan of Ford's newer efforts. The interior ergonomics, materials, handling, and pleasantly refined Ztec twin cam motor has made the purchase one we have been quite pleased to have made.
