Used 2005 Ford Five Hundred Sedan Consumer Reviews
220,345 miles 2005 SEL
I bought this car in 2013 with 175k for 5k. I haven't had to fix a thing. Runs perfect and very comfy ride. Zero rust. Weak in the power but I don't care. I drive a lot for work so I just need a reliable car with a great ride. This car is perfect for that. Update--5-7-17 246k miles and still no issues at all Update 6-22-18 267k replaced the alternator 400$ still running perfectly
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great balance of quality for the price
I purchased my 2005 Ford Five Hundred SE in the fall of 2009 with 100,000 miles on it and currently have 170,000 after 3 years. The car has tremendous interior cabin space, and it has been a reliable car. I did stay away from the CVT transmission on purpose because of the problems reported by many. You don't realize how quiet and smooth the ride is until you test-drive something else. My wife and I are looking for another vehicle and find many fuel efficient cars (camry, civic, etc..) to be noisy and you give up a lot of comfort. I think I am going to find another used Ford Five hundred for her around $5,000-6,000. Great car
comfortable,reliable, great car for the money
I bought my five hundred with 98xxx miles. Now have135xxx replaced brakes only once, alternator, and motor mount. Been very reliable and gets amazing gas mileage. Made it from maryland to Michigan on 1 tank.....515mi.....amazing. Fit everything for a beach vacation in the trunk for 4 people. Only downside is some fixes are expensive from repair shops(alternator). I would absolutely recommend this car to anybody!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love My Ford 500!
I've always driven Fords but this is the best one yet! I purchased my Ford 500 last summer and I love it. It has great style and comfort. It has lots of power and is fun to drive. I get a lot of compliments on it. I recommend it to anyone who wants lots of room and a great ride with style. Gets decent gas mileage 19 to 21 mpg in city and 27 to 29 on highway.
GREAT Car ... either for the price or even more
I hit 110,000 this week and figured I would sing some praises after reading some of the other issues. 1st, the "downside." This car goes through the brakes. My dealer said that Volvo's are known for their safety; with that comes hard wear on the brake pads. Yes, this has the Volvo engine in it. I'm on my 5th set of pads and 2nd set of rotors. I started noticing a little bucking in drive-thru line s and traffic jams ... always when the AC is on. Otherwise, no issues whatsoever and this has been my favorite car ever. I'm not a fan of the new Taurus, but I do love the Ford Edge. I continue to have great experiences with my Fords ... TAKE CARE OF THEM and they will do the same for you too.
Sponsored cars related to the Five Hundred
Related Used 2005 Ford Five Hundred Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner