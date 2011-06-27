  1. Home
Used 2005 Ford Five Hundred Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 Five Hundred
4.7
319 reviews
Used Five Hundred for Sale
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

220,345 miles 2005 SEL

Aaron, 10/25/2015
SE Fwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
71 of 73 people found this review helpful

I bought this car in 2013 with 175k for 5k. I haven't had to fix a thing. Runs perfect and very comfy ride. Zero rust. Weak in the power but I don't care. I drive a lot for work so I just need a reliable car with a great ride. This car is perfect for that. Update--5-7-17 246k miles and still no issues at all Update 6-22-18 267k replaced the alternator 400$ still running perfectly

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great balance of quality for the price

mhaden, 01/26/2013
27 of 27 people found this review helpful

I purchased my 2005 Ford Five Hundred SE in the fall of 2009 with 100,000 miles on it and currently have 170,000 after 3 years. The car has tremendous interior cabin space, and it has been a reliable car. I did stay away from the CVT transmission on purpose because of the problems reported by many. You don't realize how quiet and smooth the ride is until you test-drive something else. My wife and I are looking for another vehicle and find many fuel efficient cars (camry, civic, etc..) to be noisy and you give up a lot of comfort. I think I am going to find another used Ford Five hundred for her around $5,000-6,000. Great car

comfortable,reliable, great car for the money

Luke w, 04/07/2016
SE Fwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
26 of 26 people found this review helpful

I bought my five hundred with 98xxx miles. Now have135xxx replaced brakes only once, alternator, and motor mount. Been very reliable and gets amazing gas mileage. Made it from maryland to Michigan on 1 tank.....515mi.....amazing. Fit everything for a beach vacation in the trunk for 4 people. Only downside is some fixes are expensive from repair shops(alternator). I would absolutely recommend this car to anybody!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Love My Ford 500!

A. Staley, 05/29/2008
18 of 19 people found this review helpful

I've always driven Fords but this is the best one yet! I purchased my Ford 500 last summer and I love it. It has great style and comfort. It has lots of power and is fun to drive. I get a lot of compliments on it. I recommend it to anyone who wants lots of room and a great ride with style. Gets decent gas mileage 19 to 21 mpg in city and 27 to 29 on highway.

GREAT Car ... either for the price or even more

abacuses, 08/29/2012
24 of 26 people found this review helpful

I hit 110,000 this week and figured I would sing some praises after reading some of the other issues. 1st, the "downside." This car goes through the brakes. My dealer said that Volvo's are known for their safety; with that comes hard wear on the brake pads. Yes, this has the Volvo engine in it. I'm on my 5th set of pads and 2nd set of rotors. I started noticing a little bucking in drive-thru line s and traffic jams ... always when the AC is on. Otherwise, no issues whatsoever and this has been my favorite car ever. I'm not a fan of the new Taurus, but I do love the Ford Edge. I continue to have great experiences with my Fords ... TAKE CARE OF THEM and they will do the same for you too.

