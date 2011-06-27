Used 2005 Ford Five Hundred Consumer Reviews
220,345 miles 2005 SEL
I bought this car in 2013 with 175k for 5k. I haven't had to fix a thing. Runs perfect and very comfy ride. Zero rust. Weak in the power but I don't care. I drive a lot for work so I just need a reliable car with a great ride. This car is perfect for that. Update--5-7-17 246k miles and still no issues at all Update 6-22-18 267k replaced the alternator 400$ still running perfectly
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great balance of quality for the price
I purchased my 2005 Ford Five Hundred SE in the fall of 2009 with 100,000 miles on it and currently have 170,000 after 3 years. The car has tremendous interior cabin space, and it has been a reliable car. I did stay away from the CVT transmission on purpose because of the problems reported by many. You don't realize how quiet and smooth the ride is until you test-drive something else. My wife and I are looking for another vehicle and find many fuel efficient cars (camry, civic, etc..) to be noisy and you give up a lot of comfort. I think I am going to find another used Ford Five hundred for her around $5,000-6,000. Great car
comfortable,reliable, great car for the money
I bought my five hundred with 98xxx miles. Now have135xxx replaced brakes only once, alternator, and motor mount. Been very reliable and gets amazing gas mileage. Made it from maryland to Michigan on 1 tank.....515mi.....amazing. Fit everything for a beach vacation in the trunk for 4 people. Only downside is some fixes are expensive from repair shops(alternator). I would absolutely recommend this car to anybody!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love My Ford 500!
I've always driven Fords but this is the best one yet! I purchased my Ford 500 last summer and I love it. It has great style and comfort. It has lots of power and is fun to drive. I get a lot of compliments on it. I recommend it to anyone who wants lots of room and a great ride with style. Gets decent gas mileage 19 to 21 mpg in city and 27 to 29 on highway.
GREAT Car ... either for the price or even more
I hit 110,000 this week and figured I would sing some praises after reading some of the other issues. 1st, the "downside." This car goes through the brakes. My dealer said that Volvo's are known for their safety; with that comes hard wear on the brake pads. Yes, this has the Volvo engine in it. I'm on my 5th set of pads and 2nd set of rotors. I started noticing a little bucking in drive-thru line s and traffic jams ... always when the AC is on. Otherwise, no issues whatsoever and this has been my favorite car ever. I'm not a fan of the new Taurus, but I do love the Ford Edge. I continue to have great experiences with my Fords ... TAKE CARE OF THEM and they will do the same for you too.
Sponsored cars related to the Five Hundred
Related Used 2005 Ford Five Hundred info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge