2019 Ford Fiesta ST Line Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)310.0/396.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque112 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 6350 rpm
Turning circle35.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Smoker's Package (VP)yes
ST Line Cold Weather Packageyes
Equipment Group 350Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Navigation w/6.5" Color Touchscreenyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.7 in.
Front leg room43.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.2 in.
Rear leg room31.2 in.
Rear shoulder room49.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
License Plate Bracketyes
Power Moonroofyes
Measurements
Length160.1 in.
Curb weight2742 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume95.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.0 in.
Width67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Outrageous Green Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Shadow Black
  • Hot Pepper Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black w/Red Stitching, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P195/50R16 84H tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
