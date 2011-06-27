2019 Ford Fiesta Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Fiesta ST
ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,246*
Total Cash Price
$20,154
Fiesta Sedan
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$27,753*
Total Cash Price
$15,869
S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$28,863*
Total Cash Price
$16,504
Fiesta Hatchback
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$35,246*
Total Cash Price
$20,154
ST Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$30,528*
Total Cash Price
$17,456
S Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$39,132*
Total Cash Price
$22,375
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Fiesta ST ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$965
|$998
|$1,034
|$1,069
|$4,999
|Maintenance
|$453
|$1,109
|$646
|$1,506
|$1,665
|$5,380
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$126
|$302
|$442
|$870
|Taxes & Fees
|$865
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,073
|Financing
|$1,083
|$872
|$645
|$404
|$146
|$3,151
|Depreciation
|$6,073
|$1,595
|$1,510
|$1,770
|$1,678
|$12,626
|Fuel
|$1,346
|$1,387
|$1,429
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,753
|$5,980
|$5,406
|$6,539
|$6,567
|$35,246
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Fiesta Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$734
|$760
|$786
|$814
|$842
|$3,936
|Maintenance
|$357
|$873
|$509
|$1,186
|$1,311
|$4,236
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$99
|$238
|$348
|$685
|Taxes & Fees
|$681
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$845
|Financing
|$853
|$687
|$508
|$318
|$115
|$2,481
|Depreciation
|$4,782
|$1,256
|$1,189
|$1,394
|$1,321
|$9,942
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,467
|$4,709
|$4,257
|$5,149
|$5,171
|$27,753
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Fiesta Sedan S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$763
|$790
|$817
|$847
|$876
|$4,093
|Maintenance
|$371
|$908
|$529
|$1,233
|$1,363
|$4,405
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$103
|$248
|$362
|$712
|Taxes & Fees
|$708
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$879
|Financing
|$887
|$714
|$528
|$331
|$120
|$2,580
|Depreciation
|$4,973
|$1,306
|$1,237
|$1,450
|$1,374
|$10,340
|Fuel
|$1,102
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,806
|$4,897
|$4,427
|$5,355
|$5,378
|$28,863
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Fiesta Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$965
|$998
|$1,034
|$1,069
|$4,999
|Maintenance
|$453
|$1,109
|$646
|$1,506
|$1,665
|$5,380
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$126
|$302
|$442
|$870
|Taxes & Fees
|$865
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,073
|Financing
|$1,083
|$872
|$645
|$404
|$146
|$3,151
|Depreciation
|$6,073
|$1,595
|$1,510
|$1,770
|$1,678
|$12,626
|Fuel
|$1,346
|$1,387
|$1,429
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,753
|$5,980
|$5,406
|$6,539
|$6,567
|$35,246
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Fiesta Hatchback ST Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$807
|$836
|$865
|$895
|$926
|$4,330
|Maintenance
|$393
|$960
|$560
|$1,305
|$1,442
|$4,660
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$109
|$262
|$383
|$754
|Taxes & Fees
|$749
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$930
|Financing
|$938
|$756
|$559
|$350
|$127
|$2,729
|Depreciation
|$5,260
|$1,382
|$1,308
|$1,533
|$1,453
|$10,936
|Fuel
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$1,238
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$6,191
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,314
|$5,180
|$4,683
|$5,664
|$5,688
|$30,528
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Fiesta Hatchback S Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,035
|$1,072
|$1,108
|$1,148
|$1,187
|$5,550
|Maintenance
|$503
|$1,231
|$718
|$1,672
|$1,849
|$5,973
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$140
|$336
|$491
|$966
|Taxes & Fees
|$960
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,191
|Financing
|$1,203
|$969
|$716
|$448
|$162
|$3,498
|Depreciation
|$6,743
|$1,771
|$1,676
|$1,966
|$1,863
|$14,018
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,935
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,938
|$6,640
|$6,002
|$7,260
|$7,291
|$39,132
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Ford Fiesta in Virginia is:not available
