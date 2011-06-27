Used 2018 Ford Fiesta ST Consumer Reviews
Over Priced and outdated
I would have bought the 2018 ST model if I could have gotten a deal on one. Sadly the dealerships are selling these cars for more money than what they sold for last year in my region. The new 2019 North America model is even cheaper and less of a value. Why doesn't Ford bring the same specification offered in Europe at a value price to entice this type of a car? I searched last year and this year and was in the market for it however the pricing was higher this year than last year. At 16-17k the car is extremely attractive any higher than this and the car quickly loses appeal as the car depreciation appears to be extremely high. After search high and low for a deal I ended up getting a used car that offers better technology and value. Low two star ratings is based primarily on price. If you can get one for 16K new then the car would be a 5 star for featureset and value. Lots of nice cars out there for the price... Not new but good nice cars.
- Safety
- Technology
- Interior
- Comfort
Great drive
This is a great car. Love it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Fiesta
Related Used 2018 Ford Fiesta ST info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner