Used 2018 Ford Fiesta ST Consumer Reviews

Over Priced and outdated

Howie Jay, 02/08/2019
ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I would have bought the 2018 ST model if I could have gotten a deal on one. Sadly the dealerships are selling these cars for more money than what they sold for last year in my region. The new 2019 North America model is even cheaper and less of a value. Why doesn't Ford bring the same specification offered in Europe at a value price to entice this type of a car? I searched last year and this year and was in the market for it however the pricing was higher this year than last year. At 16-17k the car is extremely attractive any higher than this and the car quickly loses appeal as the car depreciation appears to be extremely high. After search high and low for a deal I ended up getting a used car that offers better technology and value. Low two star ratings is based primarily on price. If you can get one for 16K new then the car would be a 5 star for featureset and value. Lots of nice cars out there for the price... Not new but good nice cars.

Safety
Technology
Interior
Comfort
Great drive

Karen, 12/04/2019
ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
This is a great car. Love it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Research Similar Vehicles