Used 2018 Ford Fiesta ST Consumer Reviews

Howie Jay , 02/08/2019 ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

0 of 10 people found this review helpful

I would have bought the 2018 ST model if I could have gotten a deal on one. Sadly the dealerships are selling these cars for more money than what they sold for last year in my region. The new 2019 North America model is even cheaper and less of a value. Why doesn't Ford bring the same specification offered in Europe at a value price to entice this type of a car? I searched last year and this year and was in the market for it however the pricing was higher this year than last year. At 16-17k the car is extremely attractive any higher than this and the car quickly loses appeal as the car depreciation appears to be extremely high. After search high and low for a deal I ended up getting a used car that offers better technology and value. Low two star ratings is based primarily on price. If you can get one for 16K new then the car would be a 5 star for featureset and value. Lots of nice cars out there for the price... Not new but good nice cars.