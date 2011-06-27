Used 2017 Ford Fiesta Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Fiesta ST
ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,423*
Total Cash Price
$13,733
Fiesta Sedan
S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$27,370*
Total Cash Price
$11,246
Titanium 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,107*
Total Cash Price
$15,246
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$26,317*
Total Cash Price
$10,813
Fiesta Hatchback
Titanium 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,423*
Total Cash Price
$13,733
S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$28,949*
Total Cash Price
$11,894
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$38,686*
Total Cash Price
$15,895
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Fiesta ST ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$960
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$4,949
|Maintenance
|$558
|$1,979
|$1,130
|$2,043
|$1,637
|$7,347
|Repairs
|$283
|$411
|$480
|$561
|$655
|$2,391
|Taxes & Fees
|$775
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$983
|Financing
|$739
|$593
|$439
|$276
|$99
|$2,146
|Depreciation
|$3,858
|$1,369
|$1,204
|$1,068
|$959
|$8,458
|Fuel
|$1,346
|$1,387
|$1,429
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,491
|$6,751
|$5,724
|$6,490
|$5,966
|$33,423
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Fiesta Sedan S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$763
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$859
|$4,053
|Maintenance
|$457
|$1,620
|$926
|$1,673
|$1,341
|$6,016
|Repairs
|$232
|$337
|$393
|$460
|$537
|$1,958
|Taxes & Fees
|$634
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$805
|Financing
|$605
|$486
|$360
|$226
|$81
|$1,758
|Depreciation
|$3,160
|$1,121
|$986
|$875
|$785
|$6,926
|Fuel
|$1,102
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,953
|$5,529
|$4,687
|$5,314
|$4,886
|$27,370
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Fiesta Sedan Titanium 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$1,165
|$5,495
|Maintenance
|$619
|$2,197
|$1,255
|$2,269
|$1,817
|$8,157
|Repairs
|$314
|$457
|$533
|$623
|$728
|$2,655
|Taxes & Fees
|$860
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,091
|Financing
|$821
|$658
|$488
|$306
|$110
|$2,383
|Depreciation
|$4,284
|$1,520
|$1,337
|$1,186
|$1,065
|$9,391
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,935
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,427
|$7,496
|$6,355
|$7,205
|$6,624
|$37,107
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Fiesta Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$734
|$756
|$779
|$802
|$826
|$3,897
|Maintenance
|$439
|$1,558
|$890
|$1,609
|$1,289
|$5,785
|Repairs
|$223
|$324
|$378
|$442
|$516
|$1,883
|Taxes & Fees
|$610
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$774
|Financing
|$582
|$467
|$346
|$217
|$78
|$1,690
|Depreciation
|$3,038
|$1,078
|$948
|$841
|$755
|$6,660
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,686
|$5,316
|$4,507
|$5,110
|$4,698
|$26,317
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Fiesta Hatchback Titanium 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$960
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$4,949
|Maintenance
|$558
|$1,979
|$1,130
|$2,043
|$1,637
|$7,347
|Repairs
|$283
|$411
|$480
|$561
|$655
|$2,391
|Taxes & Fees
|$775
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$983
|Financing
|$739
|$593
|$439
|$276
|$99
|$2,146
|Depreciation
|$3,858
|$1,369
|$1,204
|$1,068
|$959
|$8,458
|Fuel
|$1,346
|$1,387
|$1,429
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,491
|$6,751
|$5,724
|$6,490
|$5,966
|$33,423
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Fiesta Hatchback S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$807
|$832
|$857
|$882
|$909
|$4,287
|Maintenance
|$483
|$1,714
|$979
|$1,770
|$1,418
|$6,364
|Repairs
|$245
|$356
|$416
|$486
|$568
|$2,071
|Taxes & Fees
|$671
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$851
|Financing
|$640
|$514
|$381
|$239
|$86
|$1,859
|Depreciation
|$3,342
|$1,186
|$1,043
|$925
|$831
|$7,326
|Fuel
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$1,238
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$6,191
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,355
|$5,848
|$4,958
|$5,621
|$5,168
|$28,949
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Fiesta Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,145
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$5,729
|Maintenance
|$645
|$2,290
|$1,308
|$2,365
|$1,895
|$8,504
|Repairs
|$328
|$476
|$556
|$650
|$759
|$2,768
|Taxes & Fees
|$897
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,138
|Financing
|$856
|$686
|$509
|$319
|$115
|$2,484
|Depreciation
|$4,466
|$1,585
|$1,394
|$1,236
|$1,110
|$9,790
|Fuel
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,654
|$1,702
|$1,754
|$8,273
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,828
|$7,815
|$6,625
|$7,512
|$6,906
|$38,686
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Fiesta
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Ford Fiesta in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2017 Ford Fiesta info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019