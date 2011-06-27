2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Consumer Reviews
2019 F-450 Platinum
Eddie , 03/11/2020
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
This truck is a mule. 30,000lbs begins it is no issue at all. Biggest issue I have is the ride. Only have a little over 2,000 miles but this thing rides pretty rough. Feel every little bump and crack on the road...... hope I don’t regret my first ever Ford
