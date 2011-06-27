  1. Home
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 F-450 Super Duty
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
2019 F-450 Platinum

Eddie , 03/11/2020
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This truck is a mule. 30,000lbs begins it is no issue at all. Biggest issue I have is the ride. Only have a little over 2,000 miles but this thing rides pretty rough. Feel every little bump and crack on the road...... hope I don’t regret my first ever Ford

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
