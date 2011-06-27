Used 1997 Ford F-350 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Always attracts positive attention. Dave , 11/05/2015 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB 11 of 12 people found this review helpful The truck is a tank! I have been asked to sell it at least a dozen times, very popular body style (1997 - last year of the real truck look). The truck is a power house and is bullet proof. I've towed large boats, trailers with 6000 pound tractors, etc... with ease. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Tank derelict , 08/29/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Great truck that does everything I want. You don't buy a 1-ton for comfort and fuel economy - you buy it to work. This truck has been driven hard without a whimper. Perhaps the best looking OEM PU ever. As with all Ford trucks of that body style, fuel pumps and power steering pump are poorly designed. Doesn't seem to have the power a 460 should have, but it does have oversize tires and has lived a rough life of driving into trees, pulling trees, and being covered in mud.

nice truck allegrini , 11/28/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a wonderful truck you can do anything you want>

One Tough Truck Evil Dave , 08/06/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This truck can do anything I've ever tried to do. No excuses, one tough and capable truck. 7.3 liter turbo diesel with the 4.10 gears can pull or haul just about anything.