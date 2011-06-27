Used 1997 Ford F-350 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Always attracts positive attention.
The truck is a tank! I have been asked to sell it at least a dozen times, very popular body style (1997 - last year of the real truck look). The truck is a power house and is bullet proof. I've towed large boats, trailers with 6000 pound tractors, etc... with ease.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Tank
Great truck that does everything I want. You don't buy a 1-ton for comfort and fuel economy - you buy it to work. This truck has been driven hard without a whimper. Perhaps the best looking OEM PU ever. As with all Ford trucks of that body style, fuel pumps and power steering pump are poorly designed. Doesn't seem to have the power a 460 should have, but it does have oversize tires and has lived a rough life of driving into trees, pulling trees, and being covered in mud.
nice truck
This is a wonderful truck you can do anything you want>
One Tough Truck
This truck can do anything I've ever tried to do. No excuses, one tough and capable truck. 7.3 liter turbo diesel with the 4.10 gears can pull or haul just about anything.
marks truck
LAST OF THE GREAT BREED OF FORD TRUCKS.THE CAB IS MUCH SMALLER THAN THE NEWER MODELS BUT THE STYLING IS ALOT NICER TO LOOK AT.
Sponsored cars related to the F-350
Related Used 1997 Ford F-350 Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner