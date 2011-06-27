  1. Home
Used 1997 Ford F-350 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 F-350
5(80%)4(20%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
5 reviews
Always attracts positive attention.

Dave, 11/05/2015
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

The truck is a tank! I have been asked to sell it at least a dozen times, very popular body style (1997 - last year of the real truck look). The truck is a power house and is bullet proof. I've towed large boats, trailers with 6000 pound tractors, etc... with ease.

Tank

derelict, 08/29/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Great truck that does everything I want. You don't buy a 1-ton for comfort and fuel economy - you buy it to work. This truck has been driven hard without a whimper. Perhaps the best looking OEM PU ever. As with all Ford trucks of that body style, fuel pumps and power steering pump are poorly designed. Doesn't seem to have the power a 460 should have, but it does have oversize tires and has lived a rough life of driving into trees, pulling trees, and being covered in mud.

nice truck

allegrini, 11/28/2003
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is a wonderful truck you can do anything you want>

One Tough Truck

Evil Dave, 08/06/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This truck can do anything I've ever tried to do. No excuses, one tough and capable truck. 7.3 liter turbo diesel with the 4.10 gears can pull or haul just about anything.

marks truck

mshanks, 06/05/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

LAST OF THE GREAT BREED OF FORD TRUCKS.THE CAB IS MUCH SMALLER THAN THE NEWER MODELS BUT THE STYLING IS ALOT NICER TO LOOK AT.

