Used 1991 Ford F-350 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Just a beast of a truck
Dennis Wobbe, 05/11/2016
2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
The truck I own, had a hard life to start with. It was a parks and service rig for Douglas County Nevada. It has a 5 speed manual trans and it's a 4x4. I have owned the truck since 2012. And it's just a beast. It will pass everything on the road, and i have hauled loads that I probably shouldn't have (like 45 railroad ties in one shot). I know I have had that old truck well past 2,000 lbs. she hasn't skipped a beat, and barely protested on the load.I have had one break down, a relay failed, but other than that, I'm just playing catch up from the many years of abuse and neglect. She's a great truck, and I'll own her till I die, or she dies.
