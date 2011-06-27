  1. Home
Used 1990 Ford F-350 XL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque390 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size7.5 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 3600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room61.1 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room67.4 in.
Measurements
Wheel base155.0 in.
Length232.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Width79.0 in.
