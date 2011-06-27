2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Consumer Reviews
Great truck for hauling large trailers
Very impressed with the comfort and capabilities of my truck. Pulls my 42’ 16k fifth wheel like there’s nothing there.
Unlimited power and crazy acceleration
Upgrading from a 2012KR 6.7 to a new Platinum 6.7 has been a very pleasant experience, the new 2020 is much more planted on the road unless you hit a series of large bumps in the road, the adaptive steering makes highway speeds much safer and adaptive cruise and Blind spot detection are useful additions (although BLIS doesn't work on goose-necks) This thing is dangerously fast, avoiding tickets will be a problem, mostly because the noise is so much less than the older trucks and its much more solid feeling at speed. Interior is improved over the 2012, but the real difference is the electronics, phone pairs effortlessly, navigation and ford compatible apps work well enough (although the fordpass app itself is pretty awful) android auto works well and i spend most of my time there. A nice feature I didn't expect to use, but have, is the WiFi hot spot, I enabled it in the truck and it has much better reception than my phone, so even in some otherwise poor reception areas I can still get calls using Voice over WiFi on my S20+ The downside to this behemoth with a 3500lb load capacity is the brakes, both the engine brake and the disc brakes aren't really up to par with the engine.. you could find yourself at the top of a hill that will be very difficult to get down. I've not had any personal problems halting this thing, but it does take a while and riding the engine brake down mountain roads isn't always enough, meaning the brakes may be over temperature at the bottom of the grapevine in LA for example. Four stars only because of the "at max" braking concerns, but still the best 2020 truck available, 5* would be easy with some simple upgrades.
