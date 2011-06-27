Used 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
My First Ford Truck
heresmyopinion, 10/03/2012
1 of 4 people found this review helpful
Traded in a 2011 GMC Sierra for a HD with 8' bed and couldn't be happier. The ONLY thing I liked better on the GMC was the gas mileage, I'm sure it's because it was a much lighter 1500. This truck feels solid but also heavy when driving, but the power from the 6.2L has been great. There is NO lack of power from this engine whatsoever, and lets be realistic to say that its not a diesel. The interior may look a bit odd like a teenage kid into transformers designed it, but so far has been real solid and rattle free. love the fact that Ford hasn't integrated the radio and hvac as one unit. I've been averaging from 15.5 to 17 mpg and it seems to get a little better as I put more miles on her.
