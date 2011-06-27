Used 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Super Diesel, Awesome Truck
Borrowed a friends fully loaded Lariat and drove it 5K+miles, sea level to 8500 ft, tons of power, fuel economy 14 mpg average following the speed limit +/-2 mph. Fuel economy is really affected by speed and headwinds. Highest 17 mpg with a tailwind and lowest 9.5 during filter regeneration. Stunningly good ride and handling for a 4x4 Dually crew, rides better than my 2007 F250 4x4 diesel. Complaints are few - Ford got it squared away with this truck.
Great 6.7 diesel
Pulled a fifth wheel 800 mi. 9 mi. to the gallon, that weighed 14,000 lbs 39 ft.long very happy with the trip as the way the truck performed.
quality not what expected
Bought this truck two years ago when they first hit the ground. This is my first Ford, I did not want to buy from GM or Chrysler corp. The cab has lots and lots of squeks and rattles. was told buy ford it is chassie flex. Had transmission problems before the reflash, had wast gate replaced due to hissing noise when shut down. now my wipers will not turn off. overall I will buy another one, unless Toyota build a one ton.
A Brute with style
2011 F350 SRW 6.7 Powerstroke Diesel long wb. great truck, pulls anything hooked to it with ease. rear view camera is completely useless when hooking up a goose neck trailer, obviously the guys that designed it have never worked a super duty or they would have known most super dutys pull goose neck trailers, (or for you rv guys, a 5th wheel). Interior is quite ugly in the Lariat, seat inset looks like two week old road kill hide, but the seats are comfortable, great on long trips. The ride is great, smooth, handles beautifully for such a big truck and it is big. The engine is quiet and responsive, great torque, this thing could pull a house. It's a truck!
Things to change
Fuel tank too small - when pulling travel trailer I can only get about 160 mile to a tank - always looking for fuel stops. Backup sensors should have off button on dash like the 2008. Cannot put a cloths rack in to hang cloths like most vehicles. Clothes hanger are a joke. Mud flaps not yet available.
Sponsored cars related to the F-350 Super Duty
Related Used 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner