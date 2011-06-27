Used 2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews

help please JIMMYJACK , 11/28/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful First 18000 miles a great truck,after that changed turbo 3 times, changed 4 fuel injectors, brakes are weak. still trying to get the power fixed before warranty runs out.i have 25000 miles now i was told i need to run truck more. really good people at service department that i deal with i can call any time and get help from them i just don't think they get the help they need. i pulled a bull dozer behind this truck when it was new i never seen anything so strong until i started having trouble with it at about 18,000 miles one more thing when you hit a bump on the road frontend shakes really bad if tires are at all low of pressure. Report Abuse

Mine is a Diesel Todd Craig , 12/30/2005 5 of 6 people found this review helpful While not listed as an option above, I own the 6.0 power stroke diesel. This is the best performing, handling and visually appealing truck I have ever owned. Power is unreal, fuel consumption is very good for an 8,000 lb truck. I travel extensively in my job and look forward to putting between 400 and 500 thousand miles on this truck.