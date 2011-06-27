  1. Home
Used 2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews

3.7
3 reviews
help please

JIMMYJACK, 11/28/2009
First 18000 miles a great truck,after that changed turbo 3 times, changed 4 fuel injectors, brakes are weak. still trying to get the power fixed before warranty runs out.i have 25000 miles now i was told i need to run truck more. really good people at service department that i deal with i can call any time and get help from them i just don't think they get the help they need. i pulled a bull dozer behind this truck when it was new i never seen anything so strong until i started having trouble with it at about 18,000 miles one more thing when you hit a bump on the road frontend shakes really bad if tires are at all low of pressure.

Mine is a Diesel

Todd Craig, 12/30/2005
While not listed as an option above, I own the 6.0 power stroke diesel. This is the best performing, handling and visually appealing truck I have ever owned. Power is unreal, fuel consumption is very good for an 8,000 lb truck. I travel extensively in my job and look forward to putting between 400 and 500 thousand miles on this truck.

Good Idea, Bad Engineering.

klyons, 02/11/2006
The truck in general is a good truck. But at 30,000 miles I had the turbo replaced. Now with 50,000 miles my gauge cluster, shocks, and CD player are being replaced. The front suspension is being rebuilt by the dealer due to a terrible shimmy at all speeds (TSB). The brake pedal can be pushed all the way to floor, which I'm told is normal for this truck. Only 6 months old and 50,000 miles, I wouldn't recommend this truck to anyone, BUY A DODGE. I was a long time Ford fan, not anymore. Luckily I'll be getting a new one at 200,000 miles

Research Similar Vehicles