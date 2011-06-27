Used 2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews
help please
First 18000 miles a great truck,after that changed turbo 3 times, changed 4 fuel injectors, brakes are weak. still trying to get the power fixed before warranty runs out.i have 25000 miles now i was told i need to run truck more. really good people at service department that i deal with i can call any time and get help from them i just don't think they get the help they need. i pulled a bull dozer behind this truck when it was new i never seen anything so strong until i started having trouble with it at about 18,000 miles one more thing when you hit a bump on the road frontend shakes really bad if tires are at all low of pressure.
Mine is a Diesel
While not listed as an option above, I own the 6.0 power stroke diesel. This is the best performing, handling and visually appealing truck I have ever owned. Power is unreal, fuel consumption is very good for an 8,000 lb truck. I travel extensively in my job and look forward to putting between 400 and 500 thousand miles on this truck.
Good Idea, Bad Engineering.
The truck in general is a good truck. But at 30,000 miles I had the turbo replaced. Now with 50,000 miles my gauge cluster, shocks, and CD player are being replaced. The front suspension is being rebuilt by the dealer due to a terrible shimmy at all speeds (TSB). The brake pedal can be pushed all the way to floor, which I'm told is normal for this truck. Only 6 months old and 50,000 miles, I wouldn't recommend this truck to anyone, BUY A DODGE. I was a long time Ford fan, not anymore. Luckily I'll be getting a new one at 200,000 miles
Sponsored cars related to the F-350 Super Duty
Related Used 2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty SuperCab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner